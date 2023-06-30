DeAndre Hopkins is out in the deep end of free agency, and Budda Baker is squarely on the shore. However, the vaunted Arizona Cardinals safety is having trouble seeing eye-to-eye with the team's front office, which most believe is still smarting from losing their star wide receiver.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Mike Garafolo gave an update on the situation for the safety via a conversation he had with Baker's agent. Here's how he put it:

"Well, since we did that segment, I've heard from his agent David, who texted me and said he doesn't want to be the highest paid safety. He never said that... He told the team before the season started that he wanted to go play for a contender. He doesn't he didn't want to be part of a rebuild."

Budda Baker contract: How long does GM Monti Ossenfort have to mend ties?

The star safety might have been bigger on the radar last offseason, but with Kyler Murray's deal taking the spotlight, little attention was paid to Baker. At least, that is how fans might interpret events that have led to the dustup between Baker and his team.

As it stands, time hasn't quite run out for Baker. He still has a deal in place to play this season, and a club option exists for 2024. However, the further they push things, the more stress both sides feel. The Cardinals need a star to help brace for the expected decline as a result of losing Hopkins. Meanwhile, the safety needs a steady income.

If Baker plays the entirety of the season, he'll make the most money he's ever made in a season at about $13 million, per Spotrac. However, while he does have a contract that runs into 2024, the pay appears to be such a sharp drop-off that it might as well not be on the contract at all.

The salary appears to fall from $13 million in 2023 to about $4 million. At 28 years old, such a fall in salary for one of the more durable positions in the sport would likely be seen as a slap to the face. As such, most are working under the assumption that this year is the real contract year.

Will the drama blow up into an all-out war?

