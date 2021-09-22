Will Deshaun Watson play in Week 3?

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been announced as inactive for the third straight game, even with QB Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Head coach David Culley stated on Monday that Deshaun Watson won't be active despite Houston being short-handed at QB.

Deshaun Watson's status for the 2021 NFL season seems to be a week-by-week case. He's still facing 22 active lawsuits against him that include allegations and accusations of sexual assault and harassment. The NFL has not made any ruling on whether Deshaun Watson will be allowed to play.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Deshaun Watson will not be active for the Texans' game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night despite starter Tyrod Taylor's uncertain status, HC David Culley said Monday. Taylor is getting an MRI on his left hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day, Culley said. Deshaun Watson will not be active for the Texans' game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night despite starter Tyrod Taylor's uncertain status, HC David Culley said Monday. Taylor is getting an MRI on his left hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day, Culley said.

The Houston Texans are missing Deshaun Watson

Back in January, Deshaun Watson requested a trade before the lawsuits surfaced. He was displeased with the direction of the team and front office after DeAndre Hopkins and JJ Watt skipped town. Houston is willing to part with Deshaun Watson for at least two first-round picks and a mix of second-round picks and highly-rated players.

With their star QB still on the bench, the Houston Texans will have a difficult time in Week 3 when they face the Carolina Panthers for Thursday Night Football. Tyrod Taylor started Week 1 and has played fairly well in getting the team to a 1-1 record with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, Taylor injured his hamstring on a TD run. Rookie Davis Mills took over and went 8/18 for 102 yards with a TD and INT in the loss.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Texans coach David Culley makes it official: Tyrod Taylor is out for TNF, Davis Mills will start. #Texans coach David Culley makes it official: Tyrod Taylor is out for TNF, Davis Mills will start.

The news got worse for the Houston Texans today when Tyrod Taylor landed on IR, leaving Davis Mills to make his first NFL start on Thursday. Since Culley isn't activating Deshaun Watson as the emergency backup, Jeff Driskel will be activated from the practice squad again.

Also Read

It won't matter too much who plays QB for the Texans. The Carolina Panthers seem to have a pretty legit defense this season after a long wait. The NFL as a whole is having a plague of injuries with several starting QBs on the shelf: Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Tua Tagovailoa.

It's also safe to say that Deshaun Watson will not play this year for the Houston Texans.

Edited by Diptanil Roy