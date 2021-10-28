Will Dak Prescott play in Week 8? Latest update on Cowboys QB ahead of Vikings game

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott came into the 2021-2022 NFL season with hopes of winning the NFC East division and making a deep run into the playoffs.

So far, they have reason to be optimistic as they are 6-1 and have not lost since the opening day loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If there was anything to give the players and fans any trepidation, it would be the right calf injury that Prescott suffered on the last play of Week 6, which was a game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

With an all-important Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, will Prescott be able to suit up?

Dak Prescott injury update: What did Jerry Jones say about Cowboys Quarterback's status?

As with all things Dallas Cowboys related, Jerry Jones weighed in on his quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

On Tuesday morning, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan's "Shan and RJ" show and here is what he had to say about the status of his quarterback:

"Based on what you saw yesterday [without the boot on his calf], that was very encouraging. But those things have to be monitored. You've got a solid week, which is great, to monitor that...I feel very good about Dak is right now."

On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also weighed in on the prospects of Dak Prescott playing on Sunday night.

"He's going to practice, he's going to go through individual drills, he's in the game plans. He's preparing to play. But he's got to cross the threshold to make sure he's full go."

Todd Archer @toddarcher Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott's calf has improved every day and he will go through individual drills before the medical staff assesses where he is heading into team drills. McCarthy said Cooper Rush will get snaps with No. 1 offense, which happens in a normal week. Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott's calf has improved every day and he will go through individual drills before the medical staff assesses where he is heading into team drills. McCarthy said Cooper Rush will get snaps with No. 1 offense, which happens in a normal week.

With Prescott currently set to play (barring any setbacks), the Cowboys can shift some of their focus to stopping the Vikings and focusing on the rest of their upcoming season.

Besides health, can anything derail the Cowboys from a trip to the Super Bowl?

The Cowboys are rounding out to be one of the best teams not only in the NFC but the entire NFL.

Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard form a dynamic duo behind Prescott and receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb make things easier on the outside.

The defense is even playing above what may have been initially expected of them as rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs have been spectacular revelations. They have also emerged as defensive leaders on that side of the ball alongside DeMarcus Lawrence.

With Prescott throwing for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and a career-high 73.1% completion rating, the Cowboys look poised to play at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Dak Prescott is currently (+500) to win MVP 👀 Dak Prescott is currently (+500) to win MVP 👀 https://t.co/zIYtZt9OzX

