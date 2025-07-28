  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Woman of my dreams” - Josh Allen gushes over wife Hailee Steinfeld while recalling 'favorite' offseason memories

"Woman of my dreams” - Josh Allen gushes over wife Hailee Steinfeld while recalling 'favorite' offseason memories

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:05 GMT
Josh Allen gushes over wife Hailee Steinfeld (Image Credit: Getty)
Josh Allen gushes over wife Hailee Steinfeld (Image Credit: Getty)

With the Buffalo Bills' training camp having begun on Wednesday, the offseason has officially concluded for Josh Allen. The quarterback had some “pretty cool” time enjoying the holidays with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and family. On Sunday, Allen was interviewed by Tom Pelissero from NFL Network, and the reporter later shared the conversation via his X account.

Ad

During a segment of the interview, Allen gushed over his wife Steinfeld, while crowning his wedding with the Hawkeye actress as one of the memorable events of the offseason.

“Pretty cool. I got to marry the woman of my dreams, my best friend, and I get to play football for a living," Allen said. "That's my favorite thing to do. Then in the offseason, I get to hang out with my family and golf a little bit. So it's not too bad.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen made a similar statement last month, during his exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The quarterback claimed that getting married to his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was one of the “most important” events that made this year’s offseason memorable for him.

"I’ve golfed a lot,” Allen said. “That was pretty cool. I golfed at Augusta after the Masters. I will mention that I did get married, and that was the most important part. Yeah, it's been a good offseason."
Ad

After concluding the holidays, Allen reported to the Bills' training camp last Tuesday. The same day, Steinfeld was spotted showing her subtle support to the quarterback as he arrived at St. John Fisher University, with a luxurious luggage bag from Gucci.

Josh Allen opened up about following a special fitness regimen with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen didn't press the brakes on his training, even in the offseason. During his time off from work, the quarterback focused on maintaining a proper physique using multiple fitness techniques and regimes. During his interview with GQ Magazine last week, the quarterback discussed how one of the things he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, tried together was saunas.

Ad
"I just got an infrared sauna, and it’s got some red light as well. Me and my wife have been doing that almost daily."

In addition to that, Allen also revealed that getting adequate sleep and relying on workout plans centric to his specific body type has also been effective for him in maintaining his physique. Apart from his marriage, Josh Allen also made a major financial decision in the offseason, which was worth $8,499,000.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications