"Woman of my dreams” - Josh Allen gushes over wife Hailee Steinfeld while recalling 'favorite' offseason memories

With the Buffalo Bills' training camp having begun on Wednesday, the offseason has officially concluded for Josh Allen. The quarterback had some “pretty cool” time enjoying the holidays with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and family. On Sunday, Allen was interviewed by Tom Pelissero from NFL Network, and the reporter later shared the conversation via his X account.During a segment of the interview, Allen gushed over his wife Steinfeld, while crowning his wedding with the Hawkeye actress as one of the memorable events of the offseason.“Pretty cool. I got to marry the woman of my dreams, my best friend, and I get to play football for a living,&quot; Allen said. &quot;That's my favorite thing to do. Then in the offseason, I get to hang out with my family and golf a little bit. So it's not too bad.”Josh Allen made a similar statement last month, during his exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The quarterback claimed that getting married to his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was one of the “most important” events that made this year’s offseason memorable for him.&quot;I’ve golfed a lot,” Allen said. “That was pretty cool. I golfed at Augusta after the Masters. I will mention that I did get married, and that was the most important part. Yeah, it's been a good offseason.&quot;After concluding the holidays, Allen reported to the Bills' training camp last Tuesday. The same day, Steinfeld was spotted showing her subtle support to the quarterback as he arrived at St. John Fisher University, with a luxurious luggage bag from Gucci.Josh Allen opened up about following a special fitness regimen with Hailee SteinfeldJosh Allen didn't press the brakes on his training, even in the offseason. During his time off from work, the quarterback focused on maintaining a proper physique using multiple fitness techniques and regimes. During his interview with GQ Magazine last week, the quarterback discussed how one of the things he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, tried together was saunas.&quot;I just got an infrared sauna, and it’s got some red light as well. Me and my wife have been doing that almost daily.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to that, Allen also revealed that getting adequate sleep and relying on workout plans centric to his specific body type has also been effective for him in maintaining his physique. Apart from his marriage, Josh Allen also made a major financial decision in the offseason, which was worth $8,499,000.