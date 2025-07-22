  • home icon
Hailee Steinfeld shows subtle support to Josh Allen as QB arrives at Bills camp with $3,950 Gucci trolley bag

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:49 GMT
Hailee Steinfeld shows subtle support to Josh Allen (Image Credit: GETTY)
The Buffalo Bills' players, including quarterback Josh Allen, reported to St. John Fisher University on Tuesday for the training camp. Bills posted an Instagram reel featuring a clip of Allen walking through the parking lot, carrying his luggage.

In the clip, Allen was spotted carrying a luxurious trolley bag from Gucci worth $3950 (according to Gucci.com). The quarterback later received subtle support from his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, by resharing that Bills' reel on her Instagram story.

Hailee Steinfeld shows subtle support to Josh Allen (Image Credit: Steinfeld/IG)
Being a fashion icon, Josh Allen didn't shy away from showing off his sense of style during his dashing entry at the camp. As seen in the Bills' reel, the quarterback wore a white T-shirt with dark brown joggers and white running shoes. Allen finished his look with brown shades and a dark-brown cap.

Allen has long started preparing for the Bills' training camp during the offseason. This week, GQ magazine released an interview with Allen, where he discussed those preparations with his wife.

"I just got an infrared sauna, and it’s got some red light as well. Me and my wife have been doing that almost daily," Allen said.

Josh Allen labeled his wedding to Hailee Steinfeld as an 'important' decision this offseason

After almost two years of dating each other, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married on May 31 in an intimate wedding ceremony. According to the Bills quarterback, his wedding was one of the "most important" things he did in the offseason. Gushing over his marriage to Steinfeld during an interview with PEOPLE in June, Allen said:

“I will mention that I did get married, and that was the most important part. Yeah, it's been a good offseason.”
Steinfeld and Allen's wedding ceremony attracted different reviews from fans and celebrities, including the "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson. Her review of the couple's dreamy wedding in Santa Barbara happened at a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of "Bride Hard."

"She looked gorgeous. It looked fairy tale, it looked amazing," Wilson said.

Before Wilson, Josh Allen's former teammate Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, dropped her wholesome reaction to the quarterback's honeymoon recap with Steinfeld.

