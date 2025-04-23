"Would make a ton of sense" - Todd McShay floats Jerry Jones' Cowboys making blockbuster trade up for Travis Hunter in draft

Travis Hunter is one of the biggest names in this year's NFL draft. The 2024 Heisman winner is projected to go either to the Browns at No.2 or the New York Giants with the third overall pick. However, NFL analyst Todd McShay believes that we could see an interesting turn of events at Green Bay when it comes to the Colorado two-way star.

Ad

On the latest episode of his eponymous show, Todd McShay hinted at the Dallas Cowboys being a potential contender to acquire Travis Hunter. Jerry Jones' team possesses the 12th pick in the first round.

McShay floated the idea that the Cowboys could trade up with the Cleveland Browns and pick up Hunter second overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm interested now, I'm truly interested," McShay said. "I don't think Cleveland is going to trade out this pick. But something big is coming out the pipe because too many people are now kind of....Everyone wants to say Dallas, and Jerry Jones made the comments, something vague.....I can see Dallas make a ton of sense, a ton of sense."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's a hell of a lot better than sticking at 12 and taking (Tetairoa) McMillan, if he's there. Or Matthew Golden, who I love. But I don't love him like I love Travis Hunter and then get a quarterback with it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys put up a disappointing 7-10 campaign last season. This led to the team firing Mike McCarthy and promoting Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement. Getting a player like Hunter could be beneficial for Schottenheimer.

In January, Travis Hunter floated the idea of potentially joining Jerry Jones' team on his show. He answered a question from a fan projecting him to be drafted by the Cowboys in the draft.

"I would love to go to the Cowboys," Hunter said. "Like I said before bro, any team that get me bro, I'll love to play there. My goal was to be the number one pick. Whatever team that falls down to be and whatever team I fall to, go to, bro, I'ma be happy."

Ad

Ad

Last season, Travis Hunter helped the Buffs to a 9-4 record. He recorded 1,258 yards and 15 TDs on offense while tallying 36 total tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback.

Todd McShay is not the only one who sees Jerry Jones' team drafting Travis Hunter

Apart from McShay, Rich Eisen has urged the Dallas Cowboys to consider trading up for the 2024 Heisman winner. On Monday's episode of his show, Eisen talked about how the Cowboys require 'superstardom' in the locker room to motivate the players and compete for a spot in the playoffs.

Ad

"Jerry Jones, go trade for Travis Hunter," Eisen said. "Do it. Go trade for Hunter. You need an injection of superstardom. You need it. You know you want it. You know you have it." (TS-1:25 onwards)

Ad

The Cowboys have not won a Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl XXX. During their five-season stint under Mike McCarthy, they lost every playoff game, putting a dent in the hopes of the fanbase.

With a new head coach and system in place, this is the time for them to make a few strong decisions for success. It will be interesting to see if Travis Hunter gets drafted by Jerry Jones' team via a trade in this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.