WWE superstar The Miz recalls getting roasted mid-flight after Browns traded out of Travis Hunter pick

The Miz got humbled mid-air, and it wasn’t by a wrestling move. The WWE superstar and diehard Cleveland Browns fan was flying first-class on draft day in April, thinking his team was about to land Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

However, Hunter went to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Browns traded down. And The Miz got roasted mid-flight by fellow WWE star Angelo Dawkins.

“You don't get it. We're getting the best football player in the draft,” The Miz recalls bragging to fellow passengers, including Dawkins, a Bengals fan. “He plays offense, he plays defense, he is a generational talent.”

But three hours and a nap later, Dawkins informed The Miz, “They just traded out.” The plane erupted in laughter.

“I go 'No they didn't, no they didn't.' I look on my phone, and I see the Browns traded out... Now everyone’s making fun of me,” Miz admitted. “The lady next to me, the person in front of me... all heard me go off about Hunter.”

Cleveland returned with multiple picks after trading No.2 pick to Jaguars: the No.5 first-round pick, No.35 second-round pick, No. 126 in the fourth round, and a 2026 first-round pick.

Chad Johnson waiting for Travis Hunter to start earning his Madden 26 rating

Hunter isn’t just ready for the NFL; he’s already eyeing superstar status. The two-way star, bent on leaving defenses in the dust as a wideout and locking them down as a cornerback in the 2025 NFL season, believes his game deserves respect now.

Fresh after winning the Heisman trophy in December 2024, Hunter was on "NFL on NBC," trying to predict his Madden 26 rating with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson on the other end of the screen.

“If it ain’t an 85 and above, see that trophy back there? We could 1-v-1 for it,” Hunter told Chad Johnson.

However, Ochocinco wasn’t giving out ratings like candy.

“The best I could do for you, as a rookie, I give you a 76,” Johnson replied.

Now, five months later, Ochocinco wants Hunter to translate his confidence into on-field performance and make good on his Madden 26 rating wish. Ochocinco tweeted today,

"Bruh @TravisHunterJr I’m waiting for that work…."

Chad Johnson @@ochocinco Bruh @TravisHunterJr I’m waiting for that work….

Reality might fall somewhere in the middle as "Sportsbook Review" projects Travis Hunter will enter Madden 26 with a 79 rating and tied for the highest among rookies. It’s rare for any rookie to start in the 80s, but if Hunter backs up the hype, that number could climb fast.

