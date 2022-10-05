"You’re not a family man when you left us for a bunch of women, threatened to kill us" - Herschel Walker's son lashes out at his father as former NFL player runs for office

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is currently running to become the next United States Senator for the state of Georgia. Walker, a Republican, will face off against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in November. His campaign has been contentious, to say the least, with everyone speaking out against the former running back. That list now includes his own family, especially his son Christian.

On Monday, Christian Walker took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father running for office. Christian didn't hold back when he spoke about his father and the fact that he and his mother asked him not to seek a political position.

In the first Tweet, he stated that every member of the family asked him not to run because of transgressions from his past. He also said that his father basically hasn't listened and essentially has since aired out all of the family secrets,

"Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done."-via @ChristianWalk1r

In the next Tweet, Christian wrote that he and his mother would appreciate it if Herschel stopped embarrassing their family. He said that his father is not invested in their family and that he constantly left them to have extramarital affairs. Christian then accused the former NFL player of domestic violence and death threats.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.:- via @ChristianWalk1r

The 23 year old is the only son of Herschel and his ex-wife Cindy Grossman. The couple were married for 19 years and divorced in 2002. Christian is a right-wing social media influencer who refers to himself as a "free speech radicalist" on his Twitter bio.

How long did Herschel Walker play in the NFL?

Before setting his sights on a possible political career, Herschel Walker played 12 seasons in the National Football League. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia by the Dallas Cowboys after a brief stintheor teh New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

He played for the Cowboys until 1989 when he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 after three years with the Vikings. In 1995 he then agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Giants.

He rushed for over 8,000 yards and 61 touchdowns along with over 4,000 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns during his 12 year NFL career. He retired from the NFL after the completion of the 1997 NFL season.

