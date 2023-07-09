YouTuber Mikerophone weighed in Skip Bayless asking Charles Barkley to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. The NBA great at current FS1 host have been embroiled in a war of words for some time, with Barkley ending up calling Bayless an "idiot". To that the current Undisputed host replied,

“Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Let me make barbecue chicken out of you. Please, please, please, Charles, come be this damn idiot’s debate partner. Charles Barkley would be my dream debate partner on Undisputed. I would dive out of bed every morning out here in Los Angeles at two o’clock in the morning to get to work with Charles.”

With an open offer to the former NBA player to replace Shannon Sharpe, Mikerophone thinks that it shows how bad Skip Bayless is struggling to replace the former NFL Hall-of-Famer on his show. He said,

“I didn't think it would get to this point, I didn't think things were this bad for Skip Bayless and I kind of got an idea once we saw Skip and Shannon eventually split up, I didn't think it was to this extent.”

Who is the best candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe to partner Skip Bayless other than Charles Barkley?

It is clear that Skip Bayless was only saying in jest that he would like Charles Barkley to be his debate partner, because there is no love lost between the pair. On a more serious note, there has still been no announcement who will be replacing Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed.

There have been talks about the likes of Max Kellerman, who was recently fired from ESPN, taking up the mantle of a sparring partner on FS1. Others who were laid off by the network, like Keyshawn Johnson, could also be in the mix. People like LeSean McCoy, who are already with FOX, might also be in consideration.

One left-field name that has emerged is rapper Lil Wayne. The Packers fan has frequently collaborated with Skip Bayless, even when Shannon Sharpe was there. He is clearly knowledgeable about sports and the current Undisputed host has not made it a secret that he really respects him. That is not something that can be said about Charles Barkley.

The show will be returning in time for the new NFL season and we would know who will be the new co-host prior to that. It is safe to say that it is unlikely that it would be the former NBA player.

