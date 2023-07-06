Skip Bayless is known for his no-nonsense style and can debate with the best that the sports world has to offer. The veteran sports personality has debated with the likes of Stephen A. Smith and, most recently, Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe exited the show after seven seasons on the FS1 show 'Undisputed' last month.

As the show seeks to replace Sharpe, Bayless had one name in mind: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. On his podcast, Bayless wants Barkley to come on the show after his comments about the 'Undisputed' host:

"I could semi-retire. I could mail it in. I could, dare I say, actually have a life and forget about prepping so furiously hard," said Sharpe. "I’d have to do is let Charles go first and listen to him make a fool out of himself."

Sharpe added:

"I wouldn’t even have to try. So please, please, please, Charles, come be this damn idiot’s debate partner. Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Let me make barbecue chicken out of you.”

Catch's Sharpe's comments from 9:30 onwards:

Barkley previously made comments following Sharpe leaving 'Undisputed', calling Bayless:

“I’m just saying, if they’re gonna give people buyouts if they’re working with a d*mn idiot, I want one too!”

However, Skip Bayless won't get his wish as the NBA analyst inked a 10-year contract to remain on the show Inside the NBA on TNT. In April, Barkley signed on to do a weekly show on CNN with Gayle King.

Who will be Skip Bayless' new co-host on Undisputed?

Former ESPN NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson

The show is slated to return on August 28th, and it remains unknown who will take over Sharpe. There have been rumors that Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman are in the running. Johnson and Kellerman were two of many employees who were recently let go by ESPN.

Jonny Mondo  @jmondo13 very rare @veryrare_ns ESPN is letting go Max Kellerman never forget this moment

ESPN is letting go Max Kellerman never forget this moment https://t.co/9Q10Oa5Joy I would pay to see the chaos that Max Kellerman and Skip Bayless would be on Undisputed twitter.com/veryrare_ns/st… I would pay to see the chaos that Max Kellerman and Skip Bayless would be on Undisputed twitter.com/veryrare_ns/st…

Also, former Philadelphia Eagles running back and co-host of the FS1 show, LeSean McCoy has also been mentioned. Fans will have to wait until August to see who Skip Bayless faces across the desk.

