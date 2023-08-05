Zach Wilson's mother Lisa shuts down troll at Jets vs Browns Hall of Fame game

Lisa Wilson has always supported her son, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Even if his son’s playing time will drastically reduce in 2023 because of Aaron Rodgers, she still attends his games as much as possible.

However, she’s also calling out Jets fans who don’t have nice things to say, even if it was at the Hall of Fame Game.

Lisa was in attendance during the match between the Jets and the Cleveland Browns at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Her son, Zach, got some time on the field, given that Rodgers did not suit up for the game.

But aside from cheering for the former BYU standout, she’s also keeping hecklers quiet, as she posted on her Instagram story.

Lisa Wilson (wearing a black shirt) was looking at a Jets fan who might have said unpleasant words about Zach Wilson or the Jets. She shared the photo with the caption:

“That would be me politely letting the dude behind me know I didn’t appreciate his comments.”

Zach’s girlfriend, Nicolette Dellano, also attended the Hall of Fame Game. Her presence might have inspired Zach Wilson to complete a 57-yard pass to Malik Taylor.

Wilson credited Rogers for suggesting the play and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for calling it. The third-year NFL player finished the game with three completions for 65 yards. He had the highest passer rating (104.2) among the three Jets quarterbacks who played against Cleveland.

Wilson is also grateful for everything Rodgers taught him, even if the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player called him "little bro" on the birthday greeting.

Zach Wilson’s childhood home flooded

While Lisa supported Zach at the Hall of Fame Game, heavy rains poured down Draper City, Utah. She offered assistance even if her house was not spared from the flood.

Lisa Wilson posted on Instagram:

“I’m on my way home! I’m so sad I’m not there to help people. I’ll be home around 4. If anyone needs help, I’m happy to come do what I can. DM me!”

She also shared that Draper City Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency.

Zach Wilson’s mother also shared the damage on their own home, with the caption:

“This is my home. The walk out basement was filling up quick!”

Lisa also posted a photo of her sons trying to clear the water.

Zach Wilson was born in Draper City and played high school football for Corner Canyon before joining the BYU Cougars. After three seasons at Brigham Young, he was drafted second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.