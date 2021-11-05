NFL: 3 potential Odell Beckham Jr. replacements the Browns should target 

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns has officially come to an end. Since trading for the now 29 year-old wide receiver, the Browns haven't gotten exactly what they asked for.

On Friday morning, after two days of excused absences from Beckham, the Cleveland Browns have reportedly reworked his contract and will now place him on waivers.

The Browns, who made the playoffs in 2020 and are still clearly in the playoff hunt this season, will try to move on from the Beckham era. There is still a question as to how the depth chart will fall into place this season and beyond.

With the trade deadline already gone, the Browns will need to look in-house or in the free agent market for any instant replacement and perhaps look to the 2022 NFL Draft for the wide receiver of the future.

3 replacements the Browns should consider after the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - DeSean Jackson

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was just released by the Los Angeles Rams after requesting a trade from the team last week. The Rams couldn't work out any trade deals, so they agreed to release Jackson.

The veteran wide receiver is now in search of a new team and the Browns could be just that. He wouldn't be a WR1 considering Jarvis Landry has that locked up, but Jackson could be a reliable weapon in the Browns offense.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Rams’ WR DeSean Jackson went unclaimed on waivers today, per source. Jackson is now free to sign with any team. Former Rams’ WR DeSean Jackson went unclaimed on waivers today, per source. Jackson is now free to sign with any team.

#2 - Donovan Peoples-Jones

This would be an in-house solution. Donovan Peoples-Jones was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Peoples-Jones has become more of a factor for the Browns in the absence of Beckham and Landry this season due to injuries.

Peoples-Jones had a breakout game against the Arizona Cardinals, but has missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Overall, his numbers have been impressive this season, with 13 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns in six games, which are higher numbers than Beckham has had so far this season.

#3 - Chris Olave, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave could be an option for the Browns as a future replacement for Odell Beckham Jr. Olave is a standout wide receiver for the Buckeyes and is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Depending on the Browns' record at the end of 2021, he could still be an option on the board. Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks could also be a draft option for the Browns.

Edited by LeRon Haire