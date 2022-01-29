"Going to Denver? It's a death sentence!" - NFL analyst cites the perils of Aaron Rodgers joining Broncos

Aaron Rodgers' future could be in retirement, or in Green Bay, Denver or elsewhere. The 2020 MVP is the favorite to win the award again in 2021 and has more trade value now than ever. The Denver Broncos are one of the likeliest teams to be interested in trading for Rodgers' services.

The Broncos' hiring of Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach has only fueled trade speculation further. But not everyone believes Rodgers and the Broncos would be a perfect match.

One of those people is ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, who spoke on First Take on Thursday. Orlovsky cited the AFC as the superior conference, while the NFC is wide open if Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers.

“If Aaron went to Denver, he would play really, really well," Orlovsky said. "He'd put up another great season statistically, I just don't think that the likelihood of a Super Bowl there is anywhere close to what it would be in Green Bay... I mean Green Bay is going to win or be the favorite in that division going into next season again. The NFC does not have a dominant team looking at next year... But going to Denver? It's a death sentence! You're going into the division with the guy who has been in the last four AFC Championship games in Patrick Mahomes."

Aaron Rodgers is still an elite quarterback. He turns 39 next season. But Orlovsky's argument about him leaving the NFC is a fair point Rodgers must consider.

Ascending teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will contend for years to come.

Broncos could entice Aaron Rodgers with Nathaniel Hackett and talented core of offensive weapons

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Hackett could entice Aaron Rodgers to request a trade to the Broncos. Rodgers has been vocal about the respect and love he has for Hackett.

His quarterback coach, Luke Getsy, is also rumored to be a top choice for the offensive coordinator job in Chicago. If Getsy leaves, Rodgers will have lost two of his favorite coaches from the Packers' staff.

PFF @PFF



Aaron Rodgers to Denver? Aaron Rodgers said this about new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in November 2020…Aaron Rodgers to Denver? Aaron Rodgers said this about new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in November 2020…Aaron Rodgers to Denver? 👀 https://t.co/N1kI7b6XC4

The Broncos have a solid foundation of youth surrounding their future quarterback. Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton all have the potential to be stars.

Defensively, the Broncos have pieces to work with in Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons. The biggest drawback is what Orlovsky mentioned: being in the AFC.

The quarterback would be in the AFC West, where he'd face Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert a combined four times in a season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aaron Rodgers is looking to contend wherever he lands next. Whether that's with Green Bay or Denver remains to be seen. We won't have to wait long as Rodgers told Pat McAfee he'd have a decision made by mid-March.

Edited by Piyush Bisht