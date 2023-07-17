NFL analyst labels DeAndre Hopkins’ fate as Bill Belichick “blowing it” for Mac Jones

DeAndre Hopkins took longer to find a home than many expected, but the wide receiver has decided to lock in with the Tennessee Titans. Some argue it is a curious selection with a quarterback controversy seemingly on a countdown timer. However, speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Courtney Cronin slammed the Patriots' choice to not entice Hopkins over to their side. Here's how she put it:

"Taking a look at what the Patriots had, they had cap space [with] $15 million. They could have worked something out here. So to me, this is Bill Belichick dropping the ball, blowing it and hurting his third-year quarterback in the process."

Many believe this will be a make-or-break season for Mac Jones after a disappointing campaign that saw an extended look at his rookie backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. Some even believe this could be a make-or-break season for Bill Belichick after rumors surfaced that he had concerns for his job security.

In a number of ways, selling out for the wide receiver would have been advisable to give the team the best chance possible to extend the era of Mac Jones and Bill Belichick. Now, they appear to be rolling the dice.

Titans get delayed upgrade with DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals WR at Green Bay v Arizona

While Patriots fans took a loss over the weekend, one of their inadvertent colonies out west got a big win. Former Bill Belichick disciple Mike Vrabel won the sweepstakes for the receiver just roughly 15 months after losing AJ Brown via trade on NFL draft night in 2022.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Brown also ranked as PFF's top WR against man coverage



Philly will need a big game from AJ vs the Trade recap: The #Eagles traded a 1st round pick for #Titans WR AJ Brown in the 2022 Draft. Brown went on to set the team record for receiving in a single seasonBrown also ranked as PFF's top WR against man coveragePhilly will need a big game from AJ vs the #49ers in the NFCC

Sure, at age 26, the wide receiver has a bit more longevity than Hopkins. He also has a bit more reliability in recent seasons. However, at least one source has a belief that Hopkins trumps Brown in 2023. In Madden 24, Hopkins has a greater overall rating than Brown. The new Titans receiver has a 93 overall while Brown has a 91 overall rating.

In other words, the bar has been set sky high for a wide receiver on deck to begin his age 31 season after two straight years without even close perfect attendance. The receiver's addition sets up a spicy 2023 season for the offense as a whole.

With Derrick Henry in the backfield and the former Cardinals receiver out wide, the offense seems nearly ready to pop no matter who ends up starting at quarterback by January.

The winner of the upcoming position battle might be loading themselves into a cannon to take the reins for longer than most quarterback experiments based on the surrounding cast.

Will Mike Vrabel remember the move for his new wide receiver fondly or will his former coach Bill Belichick instead feel like he dodged a bullet?

