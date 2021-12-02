NFL DFS picks: Lamar Jackson and other players who are overpriced for Week 13

The DFS main slate for Week 13 has some enticing matchups. Although only two games have a Vegas over/under of 50 points or more, several other matchups will have the potential to be a shootout. That being said, there will be some duds, and expensive duds at that. This week, we examine some of the more overpriced players that DFS managers should avoid because of their inflated price points.

Overpriced DFS players for Week 13

#1 - Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens ($7,800 DraftKings | $8,500 FanDuel)

Lamar Jackson’s fantasy performance this season is not as elite as we’re accustomed to. His DFS price continues to be one of the higher price points because of his rushing ability and his real-life value to the Ravens. Still, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, expect this game to be as ugly as Roethlisberger’s deep ball in 2021. He will provide a solid floor, but it does not justify his high DFS price.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I gotta see it to believe it with LAMAR JACKSON! I don't trust him, yet. I gotta see it to believe it with LAMAR JACKSON! I don't trust him, yet. https://t.co/XSwQjSVbN2

#2 - Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($7,700 DraftKings | $8,000 FanDuel)

Speaking of ugly, Harris will once again have all the volume, but the yards-per-carry or Pittsburgh’s game script will make you scream in agony as you're still eating Thanksgiving leftovers. At this price point, DFS players should avoid him this week. Expect the Steelers to test the Ravens through the air, and unless they involve Harris more in the passing game, he will not return value this weekend.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Najee Harris did Thanksgiving with the Tomlins, and he didn’t have to bring a dish. Najee Harris did Thanksgiving with the Tomlins, and he didn’t have to bring a dish. https://t.co/FQi51QSQUL

#3 - Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons ($7,000 DraftKings | $7,400 FanDuel)

People continue to doubt Patterson’s fantasy potential, and this column is a guilty party. Patterson’s value to the Falcons’ offense cannot be denied. His week 12 performance coming off an injury is impressive. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, expect their stout defensive line to bottle up Patterson. At this DFS price point, it’s too high due to the tough matchup for the Falcons.

#4 - DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks ($6,700 DraftKings | $7,300 FanDuel)

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s fantasy values are tied to quarterback Russell Wilson’s health and ability to get them the ball. There’s a reason that tight end Gerald Everett has garnered an increased target share since Wilson returned from injury. Wilson’s ability, or lack of, affects Metcalf’s deep ball potential. At this high price point against a red-hot San Francisco 49ers team, it’s too much of a risk to play Metcalf in DFS this week.

#5 - Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks ($6,500 DraftKings | $6,900 FanDuel)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lockett has better fantasy (and real life if you look at Week 12’s box score) value than Metcalf, but the price that DFS players must pay for him does not justify the risk as long as Russell Wilson does not look right. DFS players can find better value elsewhere away from the Seahawk wide receiver this week.

Edited by Piyush Bisht