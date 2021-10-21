NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 21 | NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season begins with the Denver Broncos taking on the Cleveland Browns. The lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings will be challenging since both teams are missing several playmakers.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Thursday Night Football with a lineup made only of players from the Browns and the Broncos.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create a team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Thursday Night Football on October 21st.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 7's Thursday Night Football

MVP/Captain RB Melvin Gordon - $10,500 (FanDuel)/$11,100 (DraftKings)

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III (hip) is expeced to play today, source said, despite being listed as questionable. #Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III (hip) is expeced to play today, source said, despite being listed as questionable.

Melvin Gordon makes the most sense to be the MVP for this game with so many injuries and question marks. He seems to have fully recovered from his hip injury and should see a steady workload against the Browns. They are sixth against the run, but are banged up and the offense could have them on the field for a long time this week.

TE Noah Fant - $9,500 (FanDuel)/$8,200 (DraftKings)

Noah Fant is coming off his best game of the year with 11 targets, nine catches, 97 yards and a score. The Browns bear damages on defense and Fant could rack up some targets and yards through the middle of the field. Fant has the second-most routes in the NFL.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - $8,500 (FanDuel)/$6,400 (DraftKings)

OBR Film Breakdown @TheOBRFilmBDN According to @PFF , Donovan Peoples-Jones leads the NFL in contested catch % going 9-9 in 2021 (min 4 CTT). He also leads all receivers in passer rating when targeted (158.3). #Browns According to @PFF, Donovan Peoples-Jones leads the NFL in contested catch % going 9-9 in 2021 (min 4 CTT). He also leads all receivers in passer rating when targeted (158.3). #Browns https://t.co/cdlIxE1Tyq

The Denver Broncos have been slacking with their secondary as well, and Donovan Peoples-Jones is coming off his first 100-yard game. He had 101 yards and two touchdowns last week, including a 57-yard Hail Mary touchdown catch to end the first half. Case Keenum is not like Baker Mayfield, but there isn't much of a backfield to rely on. Donovan Peoples-Jones could see over ten targets again.

QB Case Keenum - $5,000 (FanDuel)/$9,400 (DraftKings)

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns announce QB Case Keenum will start versus Broncos. Browns announce QB Case Keenum will start versus Broncos.

Case Keenum is cheap enough to add to your lineup and could end up with a decent outing. Denver's defense hasn't been as stellar as people expected them to be, and Case Keenum will likely throw over 25 passes. He is only a one-week rental, but should give you some good numbers this week.

QB Teddy Bridgewater - $14,500 (FanDuel)/$11,000 (DraftKings)

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV From earlier today on @nflnetwork on Teddy Bridgewater and his foot injury. From earlier today on @nflnetwork on Teddy Bridgewater and his foot injury. https://t.co/Y6Xhn7rjIV

Denver expect Teddy Bridgewater to be available despite a foot and quad issue. He had 334 yards, three touchdowns and three picks last week, but should have another game with big numbers against the Browns. Take the risk and add him to the lineup, especially since the Broncos have a good shot at a win with Mayfield out.

TE Austin Hooper - $3,800 (DraftKings)

Roberto Shenanigans @Rob_Shenanigans Austin Hooper strikes again. I can't understand why they keep throwing to him #Browns Austin Hooper strikes again. I can't understand why they keep throwing to him #Browns https://t.co/k17rDjuOCR

Austin Hooper had just one catch off three targets last week, but he is poised for a good fantasy football performance. With Keenum starting, he won't be throwing downfield often and will look for quick passes on screens and to his tight ends. Unfortunately, there are limited quality options to start in this game.

Total Budgets: $48,000 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,900 of $50,000 DraftKings

