NFL Draft 2021: Complete list of Baltimore Ravens' picks

The Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh took to the draft looking for pass rushers and wide receiver weapons. Through three days of scouting and drafting and it seems that they have done just that.

Baltimore Ravens picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

Round 1:

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota: The Baltimore Ravens could have drafted an offensive lineman after the trade of Orlando Brown to Kansas City but instead decided to give Lamar Jackson another offensive target by drafting Rashod Bateman. Unfortunately, Bateman contracted Covid-19 which led to a disappointing 2020 season, so the Ravens were confident that he could return to be the type of player he was in 2019 when he averaged about twenty yards per catch.

LB Jayson Oweh, Penn State: The Baltimore Ravens were in desperate need of a pass rusher and Penn State’s Jayson Oweh is their guy. He has shown he’s fast with a 4.37 forty-yard dash. Although he didn’t have any sacks in 2020, his speed and versatility will help disrupt opposing offenses.

Round 3:

OG Ben Cleveland, Georgia: At 6’5, 343 pounds, you could say that Ben Cleveland will help protect the Ravens offense. He was one of the best pass blockers in college football last season and allowed just one sack.

DB Brandon Stephens, SMU: Brandon Stephens is an overall athlete and the Baltimore Ravens like that about him. He began his college career at UCLA as a running back before transferring to SMU, where he played cornerback. He has informed teams that he will switch positions if need be and has the speed and athleticism to do just that.

Round 4:

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: The Baltimore Ravens continued their route of taking more receivers by drafting Tylan Wallace out of Ohio State. He is fast and has great hands, runs routes the best out of any other receiver and had just a 1.1% drop rate in the 2020 season, something that is extremely hard to accomplish.

Round 5:

CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State: Many thought that Shaun Wade would be a first-round draft selection, but a series of injuries that led to him missing 47 games was the deciding factor in his draft stock. The Ravens see potential in his play at his original position and believe that he can return to the player that he once was.

DE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame: Baltimore added to their depth at pass rusher by taking Daelin Hayes out of Notre Dame. He turned some heads at the Senior Bowl and was considered to be a dark horse in the draft.

TE/FB Ben Mason, Michigan: John Harbaugh invested his last draft pick with a player from his brother Jim’s Michigan football team. The Ravens like the intensity that Ben Mason plays with and that he is capable of playing on both sides of the ball, maybe even a weapon on special teams.