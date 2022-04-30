NFL Draft 2022: Ranking 5 Bad Moves Made by Teams on Day 1

The first day of the 2022 NFL draft was a reflection of where NFL teams see themselves going into the new season.

This NFL offseason has largely been about the wide receiver. Some teams put all their energy into acquiring superstars for a run at the Superbowl. Others traded their star players and used the draft capital to reinvest in the position with a younger player.

While there is still more of the draft puzzle to figure out on days two and three, the first round gave us a clue as to who is putting themselves in a winning position and who is already going to be looking at the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is a look at 5 bad moves from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

#5 - The Washington Commanders Settling for Jahan Dotson

New Washington Commander, Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson (drafted #17 overall) has all the tools to be a very good wide receiver in the NFL. He has outstanding hands and is already a solid route runner. The Commanders needed to add to their offense to allow new quarterback Carson Wentz to succeed and for teams to stop focusing on Terry McLaurin. Yet the pick is an overreach and slight panic move with the run on the receivers. This pick would have made more sense in the mid to late 20s.

#4 - The Detroit Lions Moving Up to Draft a Receiver

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

There is a path for Jameson Williams to be the best wide receiver to come out of the draft. However, giving up #32, #34 and #66 is a big price to pay for a team who are not yet at the point where they can make the most out of Williams. This is the kind of draft capital move you make to draft a quarterback - like Malik Willis, who would not have had the pressure to start as a rookie. The Lions have too many holes on their young roster to make this bold of a move.

#3 The New Orleans Saints Lack of Draft Value

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

The New Orleans Saints seemed poised to make some drastic moves in the NFL Draft to become real contenders in the NFC. They could have added plug-and-play starters to their offense and defense with two first-round draft picks. Instead, they moved up, giving up picks 16, 98, and 120 to select Chris Olave. Olave has the tools to be an elite receiver in the league but was hardly the best in his class. Later, they drafted offensive lineman Trevor Penning, who is not ready to start in the NFL. He is a development player and not what the Saints need heading into the new season.

#2: The Tennessee Titans Trade A.J Brown

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans were the number one seed in the AFC last season. They are a team built to win next season and the Ryan Tannehill/Derrick Henry window is quickly closing. A.J. Brown was an essential part of that offense and at only 24 years old, he is not in his absolute prime. Copying the Minnesota Vikings' strategy of dealing an established receiver for a 1st round pick and using that pick on a receiver is a gamble. Treylon Burks, who the Titans drafted at number 18 could one day replace Brown, but assuming he is going to come in and be as effective as Justin Jefferson was for the Vikings is unrealistic.

#1: The Arizona Cardinals Acquire Hollywood Brown

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

With the Arizona Cardinals and wide receivers, it's one step forward, two steps back. The Cardinals should get credit for letting Christian Kirk walk away and sign his outrageous deal with Jacksonville. But where Marquise “Hollywood” Brown fits into the Cardinals offense is a mystery. He does not project well in the slot, taking up Kirk's position, and if they move him to the outside, his lack of physicality will be highlighted. On the surface, Kyler Murray may seem like an ideal move, reuniting him with his college quarterback, but the fit isn't there. Giving up a first-round pick just to keep Murray happy was expensive. Lamar Jackson might be upset, but the Baltimore Ravens are better today than they were yesterday.

