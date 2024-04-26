NFL Draft 2024 Results: All 32 picks from Round 1

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is over, and we had quite an eventful one. The Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.
We didn't get a defensive player selected until almost halfway through, and the Los Angeles Chargers decided to select Joe Alt rather than bring in wide receiver help for Justin Herbert.
Will we be more selfish if we ask for more drama on day two? This article will examine the day one picks and explain how to watch the action on day two.
Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades
2024 NFL Draft: Round 1 picks
Here's a look at how the teams picked in round one of the NFL Draft:
How to watch 2024 NFL Draft Day 2?
You can catch all the action on day two via ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. It's happening on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.
Furthermore, if you're more into live streaming, then you can catch the action on FuboTV, DAZN, and YouTube TV.
Here's the current NFL Draft order for Day 2
Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
40. Washington Commanders
42. Houston Texans
43. Atlanta Falcons
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals
72. New York Jets
73. Dallas Cowboys
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders
79. Atlanta Falcons
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals
91. Green Bay Packers
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Buffalo Bills
96. Jacksonville Jaguars
97. Cincinnati Bengals
98. Pittsburgh Steelers
99. Los Angeles Rams
100. Washington Commanders