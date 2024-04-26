NFL Draft 2024 Results: All 32 picks from Round 1

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is over, and we had quite an eventful one. The Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

We didn't get a defensive player selected until almost halfway through, and the Los Angeles Chargers decided to select Joe Alt rather than bring in wide receiver help for Justin Herbert.

Will we be more selfish if we ask for more drama on day two? This article will examine the day one picks and explain how to watch the action on day two.

2024 NFL Draft: Round 1 picks

Here's a look at how the teams picked in round one of the NFL Draft:



S/N



Team



Player



College



1



Chicago Bears



Caleb Williams



USC



2



Washington Commanders



Jayden Daniels



LSU



3



New England Patriots



Drake Maye



UNC



4



Arizona Cardinals



Marvin Harrison Jr.



Ohio State



5



Los Angeles Chargers



Joe Alt



Notre Dame



6



New York Giants



Malik Nabers



LSU



7



Tennessee Titans



JC Latham



Alabama



8



Atlanta Falcons



Michael Penix Jr.



Washington



9



Chicago Bears



Rome Odunze



Washington



10



Minnesota Vikings



J.J. McCarthy



Michigan



11



New York Jets



Olu Fashanu



Penn State



12



Denver Broncos



Bo Nix



Oregon



13



Las Vegas Raiders



Brock Bowers



Georgia



14



New Orleans Saints



Taliese Fuaga



Oregon State



15



Indianapolis Colts



Laiatu Latu



UCLA



16



Seattle Seahawks



Byron Murphy II



Texas



17



Minnesota Vikings



Dallas Turner



Alabama



18



Cincinnati Bengals



Amarius Mims



UGA



19



Los Angeles Rams



Jared Verse



FSU



20



Pittsburgh Steelers



Troy Fautanu



Washington



21



Miami Dolphins



Chop Robinson



Penn State



22



Philadelphia Eagles



Quinyon Mitchell



Toledo



23



Jacksonville Jaguars



Brian Thomas Jr.



LSU



24



Detroit Lions



Terrion Arnold



Alabama



25



Green Bay Packers



Jordan Morgan



Arizona



26



Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Graham Barton



Duke



27



Arizona Cardinals



Darius Robinson



Mizzou



28



Kansas City Chiefs



Xavier Worthy



Texas



29



Dallas Cowboys



Tyler Guyton



Oklahoma



30



Baltimore Ravens



Nate Wiggins



Clemson



31



San Francisco 49ers



Ricky Pearsall



Florida



32



Carolina Panthers



Xavier Legette



South Carolina



How to watch 2024 NFL Draft Day 2?

You can catch all the action on day two via ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. It's happening on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

Furthermore, if you're more into live streaming, then you can catch the action on FuboTV, DAZN, and YouTube TV.

Here's the current NFL Draft order for Day 2

Round 2

33. Buffalo Bills

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Washington Commanders

41. Green Bay Packers

42. Houston Texans

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals

72. New York Jets

73. Dallas Cowboys

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders

79. Atlanta Falcons

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals

91. Green Bay Packers

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Buffalo Bills

96. Jacksonville Jaguars

97. Cincinnati Bengals

98. Pittsburgh Steelers

99. Los Angeles Rams

100. Washington Commanders