“Timing is kinda wild” - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers officiating Packers teammate’s wedding

Aaron Rodgers may have the entire NFL waiting on his decision regarding his future. But that doesn't mean the 38-year-old is exclusively staying at home sitting on his hands. Rodgers is having a busy weekend as he's officiating the wedding of his teammate and good friend, David Bakhtiari.
The timing of Rodgers officiating Bakhtiari's wedding is fascinating. Rodgers is likely to decide his future by Tuesday's franchise tag deadline. The timing of this, and the thought of Rodgers officiating a wedding in general, caused a stir of reactions on social media.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attended the wedding, making it a reunion of Packers members. Bakhtiari's wedding date makes the story that much more noteworthy.
Aaron Rodgers has NFL free agency on pause with his decision
Rodgers knows he has the NFL world waiting on his decision on whether to return to the Packers, request a trade, or retire. But according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is genuinely "torn" on his decision.
"With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodger and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return -- there's lots of positvity in Green Bay -- he is going back and forth on what he wants." -- Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Meanwhile, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are sitting on pins and needles waiting to see what the reigning MVP will do. Their offseason plans will have to adjust accordingly, pending on what Rodgers decides.
With his favorite wide receiver Davante Adams being a likely franchise tag candidate, there's a strong possibility Rodgers will come back to the Packers.
With the deadline to place the franchise tag on players being Tuesday, we may not have to wait much longer.