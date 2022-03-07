“Timing is kinda wild” - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers officiating Packers teammate’s wedding

Aaron Rodgers may have the entire NFL waiting on his decision regarding his future. But that doesn't mean the 38-year-old is exclusively staying at home sitting on his hands. Rodgers is having a busy weekend as he's officiating the wedding of his teammate and good friend, David Bakhtiari.

The timing of Rodgers officiating Bakhtiari's wedding is fascinating. Rodgers is likely to decide his future by Tuesday's franchise tag deadline. The timing of this, and the thought of Rodgers officiating a wedding in general, caused a stir of reactions on social media.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attended the wedding, making it a reunion of Packers members. Bakhtiari's wedding date makes the story that much more noteworthy.

Abdirahman Ali's tweet summarized the chain of events perfectly.

Abdirahman Ali @Streetballa89 @Prodigy3211 Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. @Prodigy3211 Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild.

Lena Blietz said you're lying if you don't secretly want Rodgers to officiate your wedding. She's not wrong in the sense that he'd say some memorable lines that are unique to him.

Lena Blietz *is a reporter* @LenaBlietz Michael Silver @MikeSilver Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. you’re lying if you don’t secretly want aaron rodgers to officiate your wedding twitter.com/mikesilver/sta… you’re lying if you don’t secretly want aaron rodgers to officiate your wedding twitter.com/mikesilver/sta…

Mike Tanier joked that letting Aaron Rodgers officiate your wedding is comparable to the Omen Supernatural Horror Film Series.

Mike Tanier @MikeTanier Michael Silver @MikeSilver Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Letting Aaron Rodgers officiate your wedding is like the before-credits sequence to an Omen movie. twitter.com/MikeSilver/sta… Letting Aaron Rodgers officiate your wedding is like the before-credits sequence to an Omen movie. twitter.com/MikeSilver/sta…

A Packers fan tweeted Aaron Rodgers making his decision at the wedding would be in line with his character. That's not far-fetched, as Rodgers has timed his announcements to be at times when the media spotlight can focus on him most.

Harvest Aaron Rodgers SZN @PackerForce ) to officiate. Michael Silver @MikeSilver Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. The most Aaron Rodgers thing will be to unveil his decision during his best friend’s wedding reception, which he asked (per source) to officiate. twitter.com/MikeSilver/sta… The most Aaron Rodgers thing will be to unveil his decision during his best friend’s wedding reception, which he asked (per source 😉) to officiate. twitter.com/MikeSilver/sta…

Kyle Broughton asked Aaron Rodgers on Twitter directly if the quarterback could officiate his wedding, should he ever have one. Perhaps Rodgers has a small business venture waiting for him in retirement someday.

Someone else on Twitter felt bad for Rodgers, as TMZ followed him to the wedding and posted videos of it on Sunday. TMZ following him to Bakhtiari's wedding is proof that the media conglomerate is everywhere.

Martin @dudeitsmartin Aaron Rodgers can’t even breathe without @TMZ putting attention on him. Let this guy live man!! Btw, congrats to @DavidBakhtiari on his wedding! Aaron Rodgers can’t even breathe without @TMZ putting attention on him. Let this guy live man!! Btw, congrats to @DavidBakhtiari on his wedding!

Timothy Lindsey was happy and excited to see Rodgers officiating his good friend's wedding and posted a gif to accompany his tweet.

One Twitter user joked that Bakhtiari's wedding is a recruitment pitch for Aaron Rodgers to return to Green Bay.

Mark in Philly @MarkHenryJr_ Michael Silver @MikeSilver Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. David Bakhtari’s wedding is now an Aaron Rodgers Packers recruitment session to get him to stay on the team he’s been on for 17 years lmao twitter.com/mikesilver/sta… David Bakhtari’s wedding is now an Aaron Rodgers Packers recruitment session to get him to stay on the team he’s been on for 17 years lmao twitter.com/mikesilver/sta…

Robert Gavin was another Twitter user who believes Rodgers will, somehow, find a way to make Baktiari's wedding about him and his decision.

Robert Gavin @RobertGavinTU Michael Silver @MikeSilver Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. I’m confident Aaron Rodgers can find a way to make this wedding all about him. twitter.com/mikesilver/sta… I’m confident Aaron Rodgers can find a way to make this wedding all about him. twitter.com/mikesilver/sta…

Ken Barrett was one of the strongest believers in that outcome, mentioning Rodgers' diva tendencies and how they're likely to come out during the wedding.

Ken Barrett @Bucs_Barrett Michael Silver @MikeSilver Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. Aaron Rodgers is such a diva I bet he’s at the wedding and does his “I’m not leaving speech” and make the wedding about him twitter.com/MikeSilver/sta… Aaron Rodgers is such a diva I bet he’s at the wedding and does his “I’m not leaving speech” and make the wedding about him twitter.com/MikeSilver/sta…

Aaron Rodgers has NFL free agency on pause with his decision

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Rodgers knows he has the NFL world waiting on his decision on whether to return to the Packers, request a trade, or retire. But according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is genuinely "torn" on his decision.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants. With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.

"With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodger and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return -- there's lots of positvity in Green Bay -- he is going back and forth on what he wants." -- Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Meanwhile, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are sitting on pins and needles waiting to see what the reigning MVP will do. Their offseason plans will have to adjust accordingly, pending on what Rodgers decides.

With his favorite wide receiver Davante Adams being a likely franchise tag candidate, there's a strong possibility Rodgers will come back to the Packers.

With the deadline to place the franchise tag on players being Tuesday, we may not have to wait much longer.

Edited by Windy Goodloe