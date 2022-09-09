"Kinda like how every year the Packers fan base thinks it’s their turn to win the Super Bowl" - NFL fans roast Aaron Rodgers after QB dismisses Lions, Vikings and Bears' NFC North title hopes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be causing a stir no matter what topic he is speaking about. He seems to have already aggravated his fellow NFC North rivals and their loyal fan bases. The Packers quarterback was asked by reporters about the team's preparations for this weekend's season opener against their division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers said that he knows it will be a tough game against the Vikings but that the Packers always end up winning the division anyway. He said that other NFC North teams claim that this will be the year that their team goes the distance and that is just never the case.

"All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part."-Aaron Rodgers

NFL fans then took to Twitter to express their dismay at the quarterback's comments about their teams. Many fans also made a point of saying that while the Green Bay Packers may reach the playoffs consistently, their consistency in winning the Lombardi Trophy is not as high. Others wondered if Rodgers played in a different division or conference, would he still have the same success that he has had throughout his career.

"Kinda like how every year the Packers fan base thinks it's their turn to win the super bowl. Hasn't really been the case during my time."

12 @ohthatgaymer @ProFootballTalk Kinda like how every year the Packers fan base thinks it’s their turn to win the super bowl. Hasn’t really been the case during my time. @ProFootballTalk Kinda like how every year the Packers fan base thinks it’s their turn to win the super bowl. Hasn’t really been the case during my time.

Bart Harley jarvis @AirNugget @ProFootballTalk Wonder if it’s a blessing or a curse that Rodgers has played in such a bad division his entire career @ProFootballTalk Wonder if it’s a blessing or a curse that Rodgers has played in such a bad division his entire career

Ryan Hochreiter @ryanhochreiter @ProFootballTalk Same amount of Superbowl appearances as the Bears over last 25 years, winning the North hasn’t meant much. @ProFootballTalk Same amount of Superbowl appearances as the Bears over last 25 years, winning the North hasn’t meant much.

William Dohr @wdohr @ProFootballTalk Rodgers definition of what a great quarterback is, is a bit different than mine. Mt Rushmore QBs win Super Bowls. Multiple. @ProFootballTalk Rodgers definition of what a great quarterback is, is a bit different than mine. Mt Rushmore QBs win Super Bowls. Multiple.

HEYOOO @LetsGoDenverD @ProFootballTalk The NFC is soft and so is Rodgers @ProFootballTalk The NFC is soft and so is Rodgers

Jason - Bison Brewski F @BisonBrewski

Shouldn't the Packers, at the very least BEEN to more than 1 SB in his time as QB ? @ProFootballTalk For all of his accolades, for all that you hear how talented he is, & that he basically has a cake walk of a division shouldn't he have more than 1 SB title?Shouldn't the Packers, at the very least BEEN to more than 1 SB in his time as QB ? @ProFootballTalk For all of his accolades, for all that you hear how talented he is, & that he basically has a cake walk of a division shouldn't he have more than 1 SB title?Shouldn't the Packers, at the very least BEEN to more than 1 SB in his time as QB ?

What is QB Aaron Rodgers postseason record?

Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about how his Green Bay Packers team have many discussing the quarterback's record in the postseason.

Despite winning the NFL MVP Award four times, which includes the last two seasons, he has stumbled in the postseason for the majority of his career. He and the Packers did defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV for his first and only Lombardi Trophy of his career thus far. He has played in 22 playoff games in 12 seasons, and in five of those seasons, the Packers lost their first playoff game, ending their postseason journey quickly.

He has led the Green Bay Packers to five NFC Championship games, with a 1-4 record. The lone win being his only Super Bowl appearance and victory. His overall postseason record is 11-10 but his overall regular season record is 139-66-1.

The ten-time NFL Pro Bowler will look to turn his and the team's luck around after losing in the NFC Divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers