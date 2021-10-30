NFL Fantasy Football: 3 TEs to target with Robert Tonyan out for the year

If Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was in your fantasy football lineup, you were likely banking on him taking advantage of the team's shortage at the wide receiver position. Unfortunately, Robert Tonyan had a rather average performance with around eight fantasy football points before suffering a torn ACL in the third quarter. He will miss the rest of the 2021 season and will likely put many fantasy football rosters with a large hole in the lineup.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet twitter.com/jackbechta/sta… Jack Bechta @jackbechta I can unfortunately confirm Robert Tonyan suffered a Left knee ACL tear. Isolated Clean with no lateral damage. I can unfortunately confirm Robert Tonyan suffered a Left knee ACL tear. Isolated Clean with no lateral damage. Now confirmed. Robert Tonyan out for the season. Brutal for the #Packers Now confirmed. Robert Tonyan out for the season. Brutal for the #Packers. twitter.com/jackbechta/sta…

Tonyan was the 19th-best tight end in standard fantasy football leagues but was on track to have a bigger role over the next few weeks. If you need a replacement starter at tight end, here are three to target before Week 9 in fantasy football.

#1 - CJ Uzomah - Cincinnati Bengals

CJ Uzomah has had two games with over 20 fantasy football points and two touchdowns, but there have been several dud performances in between those games. Joe Burrow and the offense seem to be clicking better, especially with Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow can't go to his former college teammate on every throw and his tight end is a trending player. With several favorable matchups ahead of him, CJ Uzomah is worth picking up and taking advantage of one of his elite performances. Don't rely on him being a weekly factor for your fantasy football team, as he's a low-end TE1.

#2 - Tommy Sweeney - Buffalo Bills

#Bills Josh Allen called Tommy Sweeney "one of the most interesting guys on the planet."Adds he's an old soul, has a pretty unique taste in music. But won't give away any of Sweeney's secrets. Josh Allen called Tommy Sweeney "one of the most interesting guys on the planet."Adds he's an old soul, has a pretty unique taste in music. But won't give away any of Sweeney's secrets.#Bills

Dawson Knox recently suffered a hand injury and Tommy Sweeney is set to step in as the starter. In deep fantasy football leagues, Tommy Sweeney might be one of the best options you find on short notice. The Buffalo Bills face three straight favorable matchups and Sweeney could have a couple games with double-digit fantasy football scores. He's a low-end TE2 who is boom-or-bust, but has a solid chance of scoring a touchdown on this offense.

#3 - Mo Alie-Cox - Indianapolis Colts

Mo Alie-Cox is behind Jack Doyle on the depth chart, but has been putting together a few decent performances in fantasy football lately. He has ten catches, 145 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games. Mo Alie-Cox has found himself a darkhorse streaming option who could end up being a starter for your fantasy football lineup for the rest of the season. He's rostered in just 58% of league and should be available to pick up ahead of Sunday.

