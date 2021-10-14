NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 6: Sleepers, Breakouts, Matchups, and DFS Bargains

Week 6 of the NFL season begins tonight with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's not too late to give your fantasy football roster an extra boost.

Several player injuries in Week 5 could leave you short-handed in certain positions this week, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Russell Wilson, and Maxx Williams. COVID issues have been minimal this season. Unfortunately, COVID is still around and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert contracted the virus and may have to sit out Thursday Night Football.

Here are a few sleepers and breakouts from key matchups in fantasy football in Week 6, along with DFS bargains, to tweak your fantasy football lineup.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Start 'Em

QB Carson Wentz - Indianapolis Colts

PFF @PFF Only QBs with 0 turnover-worthy passes this season: 🎯Tom Brady

Carson Wentz left Monday Night Football with a loss but played one of his best games of the season. He had 22.58 fantasy football points against the Baltimore Ravens and seems to finally be a consistent quarterback in 2021.

Wentz covers everything on the list for Week 6: sleepers, breakouts, and bargains. He faces the Houston Texans, who are just horrible this season. His wide receivers have finally broken through to the next level and Wentz could sneak you 25 fantasy football points. You're able to pick him up in DFS for just $6,700.

RB Latavius Murray - Baltimore Ravens

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Latavius Murray said the carries and touches given to Ravens running backs are “up in the air” even for the running backs on game day."That’s just the way we got to prepare and got to understand that it can be like that,” Murray said. Latavius Murray said the carries and touches given to Ravens running backs are “up in the air” even for the running backs on game day."That’s just the way we got to prepare and got to understand that it can be like that,” Murray said. https://t.co/HNnMZsXKD4

Latavius Murray had a dud in fantasy football last week but it wasn't his fault. Lamar Jackson and his pass-catchers just happened to have an amazing game. The Ravens face the LA Chargers this week and their front seven is porous against the run.

Murray has been the only consistent runner in the backfield in 2021 and should see a large workload. Most fantasy football owners seem to be avoiding anyone in Baltimore's backfield with so many question marks, but you can pick up Murray for your FLEX at just $5,800 in DFS.

Sit 'Em

WR Cole Beasley - Buffalo Bills

Jay Skurski @JaySkurski Cole Beasley, who appears to have deactivated his Twitter account, played 22 snaps for the #Bills yesterday. It's the second-lowest single-game total in his three seasons in Buffalo, trailing only 18 against the Raiders in Week 4 of the 2020 season. Cole Beasley, who appears to have deactivated his Twitter account, played 22 snaps for the #Bills yesterday. It's the second-lowest single-game total in his three seasons in Buffalo, trailing only 18 against the Raiders in Week 4 of the 2020 season.

Some may think any member of the Buffalo Bills offense is worth picking up as a streaming option against the Tennessee Titans, but Cole Beasley is not worth it. Adam Rank from NFL.com had the perfect description of Beasley: he's Dolph Ziggler (wrestling fans will get the reference).

He's a great player but is just constantly edged out of the main event. The Bills have Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox, Emmanuel Sanders and now Gabriel Davis as solid playmakers. There's not much room for Cole to get his targets in, despite the matchup and his $5,500 price in DFS.

DEF - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

No, the Baltimore Ravens defense is not a good streaming option in Week 6. The defense had just seven points in fantasy football last week against Carson Wentz, their second-highest score of the season.

They have given up at least 25 points in three games and surrendered more than 500 yards of offense to the Colts on Monday night. The Chargers have an electric offense and one that is more efficient than Indianapolis. Justin Herbert could have a good outing against the Ravens in Week 6.

