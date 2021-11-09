NFL Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 Darkhorses to consider for Thursday Night Football lineups

Week 10 of the NFL begins with Thursday Night Football, pitting the Miami Dolphins against the surging Baltimore Ravens, who have some fantasy football darkhorses.

The Miami Dolphins beat the Houston Texans in Week 9 with quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Tua Tagovailoa is recovering from a rib and finger injury and was the emergency quarterback. His status for the quick turnaround on Thursday doesn't look well and Brissett could get another start. Wide receiver Will Fuller and center Greg Mancz are already being viewed as inactive for Thursday.

Baltimore are suffering from some injuries as well that could affect many fantasy football lineups. Wide receiver Marquise Brown, who is coming off 116 yards against the Minnesota Vikings, has a back injury and was limited in practice on Monday. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari did not practice due to an ankle injury, the same as running back Latavius Murray. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins has a thigh injury that is limiting him as well.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Ravens’ estimated participation for Monday walkthrough



DID NOT PRACTICE

RB Latavius Murray (ankle)

OL Patrick Mekari (ankle)



LIMITED

WR Marquise Brown (back)

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

NT Brandon Williams (shoulder)

TE Nick Boyle (knee)

With several key injuries to both teams that impact fantasy football, you may need some darkhorse candidates in fantasy to consider. Here are three darkhorse players you can look to for fantasy football lineups for Thursday Night Football.

Dolphins vs Ravens: 3 Fantasy Football Darkhorses

#1 - QB Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett managed just five fantasy football points against the Houston Texans by going 26/43 for 244 yards, one touchdown and two picks. There are many who won't bother giving Brissett a look this week, even if Tua is unavailable. However, Batlimore's secondary is weakened from injuries and the defense gave up 31 points and 318 yards to Minnesota. Miami's run game likely won't be much of a factor, and Brissett has the ability to pull off a decent game from time to time. Even if Tua does play, it's still worth it to snag Brissett as a handcuff.

Jacoby Brissett managed just five fantasy football points against the Houston Texans by going 26/43 for 244 yards, one touchdown and two picks. There are many who won't bother giving Brissett a look this week, even if Tua is unavailable. However, Batlimore's secondary is weakened from injuries and the defense gave up 31 points and 318 yards to Minnesota. Miami's run game likely won't be much of a factor, and Brissett has the ability to pull off a decent game from time to time. Even if Tua does play, it's still worth it to snag Brissett as a handcuff.

#2 - RB Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell had an excellent game last week with 11 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. It was his first game of the season with more than 10 fantasy football points and he is still only rostered in 55% of leagues right now. He's ranked behind Devonta Freeman on the depth chart, but Latavius Murray's ankle injury allows Bell to be an interesting FLEX for Week 10.

#3 - WR Mack Hollins

Bet The Pigskin @betthepigskin Tyrod Taylor throws an INT from inside his own 20 with just :59 to go in the half, leading to this Mack Hollins TD…



Brutal for 1H U 22.5 ❌❌❌

Tyrod Taylor throws an INT from inside his own 20 with just :59 to go in the half, leading to this Mack Hollins TD…

DeVante Parker and Will Fuller were both out for Week 9 and Mack Hollins stepped up to play a featured role. He had three catches for 22 yards and a score, ending up with 11 fantasy points. Fuller is once again not going to be on the field, and the fifth-year veteran is only rostered in 4% of leagues. In deep leagues, he could easily give you ten points as a FLEX. You can also keep him around since Miami have a slew of injuries at wide receiver.

