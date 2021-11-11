NFL Fantasy Football Week 10: D'Ernest Johnson and 3 others who are must-haves

Week 10 is just past the halfway point of the 2021 season, meaning fantasy football is just a few weeks away from the playoffs. Most leagues start the playoffs in Week 15 with the championship round being the final week of the regular season (Week 17). That leaves just five weeks for teams who are lacking behind in the rankings to make their move and sneak into the winner's bracket playoffs. If your lineup is depleted from injuries, here are four players who are must-haves for Week 10. These might not be long-term options, but they can help get you some extra points in a close matchup.

#1 - RB D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy D'Ernest Johnson has a 27% forced missed tackle rate



4th best among all RBs 🔥 D'Ernest Johnson has a 27% forced missed tackle rate4th best among all RBs 🔥 https://t.co/oqKONF94fc

D'Ernest Johnson was expected to be a trending fantasy football option this week, but Nick Chubb may not be cleared from the COVID list in time to play on Sunday. D'Ernest Johnson took a backseat last week with Chubb back, but should be a decent streaming option against the New England Patriots if he has to start again. He posted 24 fantasy football points against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 and was able to score against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. His Week 10 matchup is quite favorable.

#2 - WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE



Simple. Feed DPJ. WR1 szn. When targeting Donovan Peoples-Jones this year, #Browns Baker Mayfield is 15/18 (83%) for 314 yards and 3 TDs.Simple. Feed DPJ. WR1 szn. When targeting Donovan Peoples-Jones this year, #Browns Baker Mayfield is 15/18 (83%) for 314 yards and 3 TDs. Simple. Feed DPJ. WR1 szn. https://t.co/efsOGEtqjA

Yes, that is right, the Cleveland Browns have several must-haves in Week 10 against the Patriots. Odell Beckham Jr. is now officially out of Cleveland and is a first-time free agent. Jarvis Landry will be the undisputed WR1 for the Browns, but J.C. Jackson will look to shut him down. Peoples-Jones is an intriguing FLEX option this week in fantasy football, as he could end up leading the offense in targets with Jackson shadowing Landry.

#3 - RB Eno Benjamin - Arizona Cardinals

Here's a must-have in deep leagues. Chase Edmonds is out for a few weeks and James Conner has been fantastic in 2021. The Arizona Cardinals like to use two running backs in their game plan, meaning Eno should see a large role against the Carolina Panthers. Benjamin had just under 10 fantasy football points last week with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown. He should be good for around ten points again in Week 10.

#4 - QB Carson Wentz - Indianapolis Colts

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ Carson Wentz's last 6 games have been impressive 👇 Carson Wentz's last 6 games have been impressive 👇 https://t.co/5QiboZutuu

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Carson Wentz doesn't seem to be getting as much love as he deserves this season. He's a top-ten fantasy football quarterback and has 17 touchdowns to just three picks. Wentz is rostered in 92 percent of leagues, while starting only in 60 percent. If you could swing a trade for Wentz and you need a more consistent starter or QB2, he's the prime target. The Colts' schedule is very favorable for the rest of the season as well.

Edited by Piyush Bisht