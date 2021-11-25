NFL Fantasy Football Week 12: FanDuel/DraftKings DFS lineup advice for Thanksgiving | November 25

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and the NFL has its traditional three games on Thursday, which means there are added chances to score easy cash in fantasy football with FanDuel and DraftKings.

The matchups aren't the most exciting ones, but that doesn't matter when it comes to fantasy football lineups.

FanDuel and DraftKings's DFS tournaments put a new twist on fantasy football, giving you the opportunity to have fresh line-ups each week rather than running with the same crew for 18 weeks. Just keep your roster under the salary cap and it's that easy. FanDuel's budget is $60,000 for your full roster while DraftKings' is $50,000.

NFL Fantasy Football FanDuel/DraftKings advice for Thanksgiving, November 25

QB Dak Prescott - $8200 (FanDuel)/$6900 (DraftKings)

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA Dak Prescott, after his touchdown run against the Falcons: “I just had to reestablish my identity. I feel like people forgot that I’m a big mother——er, you know what I’m saying?!?”

Dak Prescott is easily the best quarterback to play due to his matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders are 10th against the pass, but have been dropping off more and more each week. Prescott is coming off a game with two interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs, but left tackle Tyron Smith as well as CeeDee Lamb should be back on the field. Prescott should have the best fantasy football score for a quarterback on Thursday.

RB David Montgomery - $7500 (FanDuel)/$6000 (DraftKings)

David Montgomery seems to have control of the Chicago Bears' backfield again. The problem lies within the Bears being very pass-heavy as they often tend to be behind. They face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, who are 31st in defending the run. Montgomery hasn't had double-digit points in fantasy football since October 3rd against the Lions.

RB D'Andre Swift - $8000 (FanDuel)/$7300 (DraftKings)

D'Andre Swift carved up the top-five Cleveland Browns denfense last week, totaling 136 yards and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams hasn't been as big of a factor as the change-of-pace runner lately, allowing Swift to take advantage of most of the carries. The Detroit Lions are horrific, but at least Swift is a shining hope on the field and in fantasy football.

WR Hunter Renfrow - $6200 (FanDuel)/$5600 (DraftKings)

Hunter Renfrow is lined up to have a better season with Henry Ruggs out of the league. He had back-to-back games with 14 fantasy football points before getting stuffed against the Cincinnati Bengals, having just four catches for 30 yards. Dallas have a great defense, but they are much better against the run than the pass.

WR Marquise Goodwin - $5400 (FanDuel)/$3800 (DraftKings)

Marquise Goodwin is currently listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but he has a good chance of playing on Thursday. He's coming off 104 yards and a touchdown last week and the Bears are in dire need of playmakers on offense. Andy Dalton is again the quarterback and hopefully he can keep feeding Goodwin and keep him as a top option in fantasy football.

WR Cedrick Wilson - $5600 (FanDuel)/$3500 (DraftKings)

Cedric Wilson had seven targets last week with CeeDee Lamb out. Amari Cooper is now inactive for Week 12, giving Wilson another shot at being a featured receiver. He had a few drops but it's something he should bounce back from this week against the Raiders. He's been a big play type of player this year, and his fantasy football score is aided by YAC.

TE Dalton Schultz - $6000 (FanDuel)/$5300 (DraftKings)

Dalton Schultz has also seen an increase in his production lately with the wide receivers banged up. He had eight targets last week, tying his season-high. CeeDee Lamb's concussion could keep him out of the game, and Michael Gallup isn't guaranteed to have another game with ten targets. If Prescott is worth starting, so is his tight end, because their connection this year has been one of the best.

FLEX TE TJ Hockenson - $6100 (FanDuel)/$5200 (DraftKings)

TJ Hockenson has seen plenty of targets this season, having three games with at least ten. The Lions are in a tough situation with a lack of quality wide receivers, leaving Hockenson as their best pass-catcher. Detroit could look to get the chains moving with Hockenson across the middle of the field all day, helping with his fantasy football performance.

DEF Chicago Bears - $5000 (FanDuel)/$3000 (DraftKings)

Yes, TJ Hockenson and D'Andrew Swift are still worth drafting, as is Chicago's defense. They held the Baltimore Ravens to 16 points last week and had six sacks. The Bears could get a couple of turnovers from Jared Goff and still hold the Lions to just a few points.

Total Budgets: $58,000 of $60,000 FanDuel / $46,400 of $50,000 DraftKings

