NFL Fantasy Football Week 14: FanDuel & DraftKings DFS lineup advice - December 9, 2021

Fantasy football playoffs begin next week, meaning every week is more competitive. You must also start watching what NFL teams do with their starters more closely. While it might be the playoffs in fantasy football, the NFL season has several weeks before the post-season begins. Some teams could rest some of their wounded starters ahead of the playoffs, which could destroy your plans in fantasy. Here are some of the best players to target for DFS tournaments for Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 14 Thursday Night Football FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice

FanDuel and DraftKings DFS tournaments allow you to build a fresh lineup every week and compete for cash on a weekly basis. In single-game formats, you pick five players in FanDuel and six in DraftKings and stick within their respected salary caps ($60,000 for FanDuel and $50,000 for DraftKings).

MVP/Captain (earn 1.5x points) - WR Diontae Johnson - $13,000 (FanDuel)/$15,300 (DraftKings)

#Buy It @offwhitebuyit1 When you see Diontae Johnson has single one on one coverage … When you see Diontae Johnson has single one on one coverage … https://t.co/8hHA1WG1YE

Diontae Johnson continues to be dominant in fantasy football, making it four straight games with more than 10 targets. He also tied his season-high of 105 receiving yards and had his first game with multiple touchdowns. The Minnesota Vikings are 23rd against the pass and have allowed several offenses to spread the ball around on them. Ben Roethlisberger can't be trusted to have games like last week often, but he can still toss it up and allow Diontae to fight for the catch.

RB Najee Harris - $14,000 (FanDuel)/$10,000 (DraftKings)

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Najee Harris has 27 missed tackles forced on receptions 🔥



The next closest is 18. 👀 Najee Harris has 27 missed tackles forced on receptions 🔥The next closest is 18. 👀 https://t.co/QblnBa63Nu

Najee Harris had 100+ total yards for this first time since the tie against the Detroit Lions and faces Minnesota's 29th-ranked run defense next. He's seeing a ton of touches, but his averages are very low. It's a favorable matchup this week and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have to fight on offense to remain in the playoff hunt. Najee Harris could end up having his best fantasy football performance this week.

RB Alexander Mattison - $12,000 (FanDuel)/$9,800 (DraftKings)

StatMuse @statmuse Alexander Mattison in 3 starts this season:



25 touches

124 yards

1 touchdown



32 touches

153 yards

1 touchdown



32 touches

171 yards Alexander Mattison in 3 starts this season:25 touches124 yards1 touchdown32 touches153 yards1 touchdown32 touches171 yards https://t.co/5QxkdYWsUM

Alexander Mattison is still a starter with Dalvin Cook out with a short turnaround and should still be viewed as an RB1 in fantasy football. The Steelers have gotten better on all aspects of the offense, but their run defense is still shaky. Mattison has 100+ yards in every start this season and should be able to continue the streak with wide receiver Adam Thielen ruled out.

WR Justin Jefferson - $13,500 (FanDuel)/$11,000 (DraftKings)

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most receiving yards since start of last season



Justin Jefferson* 2,609

Davante Adams 2,457

Stefon Diggs 2,382

Cooper Kupp 2,340

Travis Kelce 2,264



*only in second NFL season Most receiving yards since start of last seasonJustin Jefferson* 2,609Davante Adams 2,457Stefon Diggs 2,382Cooper Kupp 2,340Travis Kelce 2,264*only in second NFL season https://t.co/Fo9lDZmw9b

Justin Jefferson had his best game, both in fantasy football and on the actual field last week, with 182 yards on 11 catches and a touchdown. Adam Thielen's absence opens Jefferson up to being the lone receiving threat. He saw 14 targets, but won't see as many against Pittsburgh as Minnesota should focus more on the ground game. Jefferson should still lead the Vikings in receiving yards and targets, though.

WR Dede Westbrook - $6,500 (FanDuel)/$2,200 (DraftKings)

Pointsux @pointsux With Adam Thielen out I like this Dede Westbrook 7-1 anytime at MGM and 22-1 Vikings first TD scorer good play as well. Get it while you can! With Adam Thielen out I like this Dede Westbrook 7-1 anytime at MGM and 22-1 Vikings first TD scorer good play as well. Get it while you can! https://t.co/9hsssfzTVo

Adam Thielen has been ruled out, which should give Dede Westbrook his biggest role with the Vikings this season. He played 44 percent of the offensive snaps last week and had just two targets. Justin Jefferson could be double-teamed more often and Westbrook could find himself in favorable matchups throughout the game. He won't have a stellar game, but even eight fantasy football points is a win here.

RB Benny Snell Jr. - $1,000 (DraftKings)

As an extra player in DraftKings, Benny Snell could be a decent fantasy football pick this week. Five carries in a game is his season-high, but the Vikings defense could allow the Steelers to run the ball better. Snell showed some promise in his very limited role last week and could beat his season-high 20 rushing yards.

Total Budgets: $59,000 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,300 of $50,000 DraftKings

