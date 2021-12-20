NFL Fantasy Football Week 15: FanDuel and DraftKings Lineup Advice for Monday Doubleheader - December 20

Thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak this past week, the NFL has shifted around several games and the fantasy football week will end on Tuesday. There is now a doubleheader on Monday, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns playing at 5 pm EST. The Minnesota Vikings will still face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, which gives managers two games to build a fantasy football roster for on Monday.

Stars like Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry are on the COVID-19 list, there is a possibility of the pair being able to play after the game was moved from Saturday to Monday. As far as their availability for this article, any players currently on the COVID-19 list are assumed to still be unavailable for Monday unless already stated otherwise.

Week 15 Fantasy Football FanDuel/DraftKings Lineup Advice for December 20

With an extra game on Monday, you can play FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football DFS tournaments to win real cash. These platforms allow daily fantasy football rosters rather than a traditional roster that you constantly use for 17 straight weeks. It can be more of a challenge to build a fresh roster each week at times, but here is some advice when drafting your team for Monday's slate of games.

QB Derek Carr - $7600 (FanDuel)/$6200 (DraftKings)

The Raiders will have a quick turnaround this week, as they play the Cleveland Browns on Monday and then the Denver Broncos three days later on Thursday Night Football. A win on Monday would make a loss three days later much more manageable, and Derek Carr could have a decent game in Week 15. Darren Waller is still listed as out for the game, but the Browns have lost several starters on both sides of the ball this week and the Raiders should have enough weapons on offense for Carr to salvage a good fantasy football score. Basically, you can trust him more than Kirk Cousins or Justin Fields this week.

RB Dalvin Cook - $9000 (FanDuel)/$8500 (DraftKings)

Earlier in the week, there was a concern that Dalvin Cook would be unavailable for Week 15. Instead, his backup Alexander Mattison is out and Cook will see a heavy workload against the Chicago Bears. Even against Chicago's defense, Cook is still a RB1 in fantasy football this week. He's coming off a game with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns and it could be extremely difficult for the Bears to slow him down and contain him to under 100 yards.

RB Nick Chubb - $8000 (FanDuel)/$7900 (DraftKings)

Similar to Cook, Nick Chubb has his backup ruled out with Kareem Hunt on the COVID-19 list. His offensive line lost some starters as well, but Chubb is good enough to play with a fractured line and still produce. With Nick Mullens as the possible starting quarterback, Chubb could see a season-high number of touches this week. He hasn't had 100+ yards since Week 11 but he's projected to be one of the top fantasy football running backs this week.

WR Hunter Renfrow - $7400 (FanDuel)/$6500 (DraftKings)

PFF @PFF Hunter Renfrow has never dropped a red-zone target (59) in his career 👀 Hunter Renfrow has never dropped a red-zone target (59) in his career 👀 https://t.co/EDFAU91RD6

Darren Waller will not be available for the Raiders, allowing Hunter Renfrow to possibly have his fourth straight 100-yard game. He's stepped up in a major way since Henry Ruggs' departure from the team and has been Carr's top target with Waller out. Drafting Carr to your fantasy football roster means having Renfrow too is a no-brainer.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - $5900 (FanDuel)/$4200 (DraftKings)

As of Sunday, Jarvis Landry is still on the COVID-19 list and is likely to remain there come Monday. Nick Mullens is projected to be the starting quarterback for the Browns this week, which is not something fans want to hear at this point in the season. Donovan Peoples-Jones will be the top receiver on offense this week and his fantasy football value depends on who the quarterback is. With Mullens, he's a good fantasy football FLEX option. With Keenum or Mayfield, he gets bumped up to a high-end WR3.

WR KJ Osborn - $6000 (FanDuel)/$4500 (DraftKings)

TSN @TSN_Sports



62 YARDS!



(🎥:



An absolute BOMB from Kirk Cousins to KJ Osborn 💣62 YARDS!(🎥: @NFL An absolute BOMB from Kirk Cousins to KJ Osborn 💣 62 YARDS!(🎥: @NFL) https://t.co/vzC5XgBZh9

Adam Thielen has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game and could end up playing. Either way, KJ Osborn has carved himself a large role on the offense this season. He had 83 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Kirk Cousins could have all of his major starters on offense playing this week and should spread the ball out effectively. Osborn is a fantasy football WR2 with Thielen out and a WR3 with major upside if he plays.

TE Cole Kmet - $5000 (FanDuel)/$3400 (DraftKings)

Cole Kmet is a risky bet this week in fantasy football, but the Chicago Bears could come out swinging in Week 15. The pass game hasn't been effective lately, but head coach Matt Nagy is in need of a statement win to possibly save his job for another season. Kmet is a touchdown-or-bust player right now, but Chicago is missing some pieces due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Kmet could end up being a security blanket for Justin Fields.

FLEX RB D'Ernest Johnson - $5700 (FanDuel)/$5400 (DraftKings)

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN #Browns projected RB Kareem Hunt as a DNP with an ankle injury. Now seems like the right time to remind you if he can't go the firm of Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson will handle things on the ground Saturday afternoon. #Browns projected RB Kareem Hunt as a DNP with an ankle injury. Now seems like the right time to remind you if he can't go the firm of Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson will handle things on the ground Saturday afternoon.

With Kareem Hunt out, D'Ernest Johnson is able to get back on the field and hopefully he can be used as much as Hunt is as the RB2. He proved himself as a starter earlier in the season and the Browns would be wise to implement him into the offense often with so many players missing this week. He is best as a FLEX player in fantasy football with Chubb starting, but can still be a fantastic fantasy football running back against the Raiders.

DEF Las Vegas Raiders - $4000 (FanDuel)/$3000 (DraftKings)

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson could post good numbers against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, but their defense has major upside when it comes to turnovers. If Nick Mullens starts, they should be able to force him to commit a few turnovers and can get to him often with a few starting offensive linemen missing for Cleveland. Keeping the Browns under 350 total yards with at least three sacks and two turnovers could make them a great fantasy football pick.

