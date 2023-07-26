NFL Free Agency Tracker: Top 50 players available ft. Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, and more

The NFL free agency market is rapidly closing as teams put the finishing touches on their training camp rosters. However, there are still some perennial Pro Bowlers available on the market.

Some of these players are in their twenties and have so much left to give, while the others are in the twilight of their potentially Hall of Fame careers. In this article, we look at fifty players who will likely be on NFL rosters before September.

So, without further ado, let's get going:

Top NFL free agents available during training camp

Here's a rundown of the top ten free agents available at the beginning of NFL training camp.

#10 Leonard Fournette, Running Back

Playoff Lenny is just two years removed from helping guide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the 2020 Super Bowl. The energetic backfield threat was an asset to Tom Brady and Co. during that Super Bowl run and two postseason runs immediately after.

However, Fournette remains a free agent at the start of training camp. It's his doing, as he requested to be released from his contract with the Bucs. Fournette would be a solid pickup for a playoff team looking to add a dynamic red zone threat on a prove-it deal come September.

#9 Ronald Darby, Cornerback

Ronald Darby is an excellent old-fashioned lockdown cornerback, and in an ideal world, he'd be on an NFL roster by now. He gave up just 38.9% completion and had a 69.9 QB rating in five games with the Broncos last season.

Of course, he has dealt with his fair share of injuries, but do not be surprised to see him back on the Broncos ahead of the 2023 season.

#8 Teddy Bridgewater, Quarterback

It's never a good sign to see a quarterback unattached this close to the regular season, but Terry Bridgewater finds himself in that position. Bridgewater is a career backup, and his most recent gig was filling in for the often-injured Tua in 2022.

Since then, Bridgewater's contract with the Dolphins has expired and was not renewed. Any team that picks up Teddy Bridgewater would get a proven backup QB with a penchant for the unorthodox.

#7 Kareem Hunt, Running Back

Kareem Hunt's current situation is a premium example of how much the running back position has fallen. Hunt, a proven veteran, remains unemployed so close to August. The veteran's days as an RB1 are over, and he must find a home in a committee approach.

Hunt will have his suitors, but he must accept a bit part role on the offense. If he does, he could stay in the NFL for a few years.

#6 Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver

Elite slot receivers are rare these days, so surprisingly, Jarvis Landry remains unsigned ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Landry is in the back end of his prime and played nine games in 2022. He's a five-time NFL Pro Bowler and knows how to find the end zone.

Jarvis Landry will be fine, and we expect playoff contenders to queue up for his signature soon. He could still have a role on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

#5 John Johnson, Safety

John Johnson has been one of the most productive players in his position for the past couple of seasons. Hence, it's surprising that he remains available this close to the training camp.

Still only 27, Johnson should draw much interest as training camps approach. His ability as a center fielder should entice playoff contenders to vie for his signature. Remember, Johnson hasn't given up a QB rating higher than 82.8 in his career. Few safeties in the league can boast that lockdown ability.

#4 Taylor Lewan, Offensive Tackle

Taylor Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowler, and he regularly bailed out Ryan Tannehill from pesky situations during his time in Tennessee. However, Lewan has missed extensive time to injury in two of the past three seasons (11 games in 2020, 15 games in 2022), and he's still getting younger.

Thankfully, you can't quantity experience in the NFL, and Lewan has loads of experience at the offensive tackle position. A team needing a veteran presence at the offensive line will snap him up, and you can be sure one would take a flier on the versatile tackle.

#3 Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys legend Ezekiel Elliott was released at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

This move sent shockwaves around the league, as Elliott was synonymous with America's team when he was selected with an early first-round pick. However, if you look at productivity stats, it's clear why he was cut off from Dallas.

Elliot put up less than 900 rushing yards for the first time. He also averaged a mere 3.8 yards per rush. The saving grace is that Zeek can still put up gaudy numbers in short-yardage situations.

He has recorded 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Postseason aspirants will find a place for the Dallas Cowboys icon in the offense.

#2 Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE

A sneakily excellent edge rusher, it's baffling how Yannick Ngakoue remains a free agent late in July.

Ngakoue has racked up 39 quarterback hits and 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Dating back to his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), the former Maryland star has proven that he can get to the quarterback consistently.

Expect him to get a team sooner rather than later, as it's criminal that such a weapon remains underutilized.

#1 Dalvin Cook, Running Back

Arguably a top-five running back in the past decade, Minnesota Vikings stud Dalvin Cook recently got cut by the only franchise he has known.

The running back put up nearly 1,500 total yards and ten touchdowns a season ago. Since the start of the 2019 NFL season, the 27-year-old Cook is averaging 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns at a clip o 5.2 yards per touch.

Cook has been attracting interest from the Jets, Giants and, most consistently, the Miami Dolphins. He won't be a free agent for too long, and we're just waiting for the Adam Shefter announcement anytime soon.

Top 50 players available in NFL Free Agency

Here's a list of the top 50 players available:

C Coleman Shelton CB Anthony Brown CB Bryce Callahan CB Casey Hayward CB Eli Apple CB Marcus Peters CB Mike Hughes CB Ronald Darby CB Troy Hill DI Jerry Tillery DL Akiem Hicks DL Chris Wormley DL Kerry Hyder DL Matt Ioannidis DL Shelby Harris EDGE Bud Dupree EDGE Carl Nassib EDGE Carlos Dunlap EDGE Jadeveon Clowney EDGE Justin Houston EDGE Melvin Ingram EDGE Robert Quinn EDGE Shaq Lawson EDGE Trey Flowers EDGE Yannick Ngakoue G Dalton Risner G David Edwards G Justin Pugh HB Jerick Mckinnon LB Anthony Walker LB Kyle Van Noy LB Myles Jack LB Nicholas Morrow LB Rashaan Evans OT Taylor Lewan QB Chase Garbers QB Teddy Bridgewater RB Dalvin Cook RB Ezekiel Elliott RB Kareem Hunt RB Leonard Fournette S John Johnson S Kareem Jackson T Billy Turner T Brandon Shell TE Marcedes Lewis WR Jarvis Landry WR Kenny Golladay WR Mack Hollins WR Nelson Agholor