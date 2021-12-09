NFL Games Today: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings TV Schedule, channel, time, & live stream options for Week 14 - December 9, 2021

The 2021-2022 NFL season is now rounding third base as the playoffs are fast approaching. Teams are now vying for pole position for the playoffs and injuries, along with chemistry and momentum, also play a vital part in helping to determine the final overall record.

Week 14 begins tonight with a battle between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings are coming off an embarrassing last-second loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions.

Minnesota has two significant injuries to be concerned about as star running back Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable with an injury to his shoulder. Star receiver Adam Thielen has been officially ruled out of the game with an ankle injury that he suffered in the first quarter of the game against the Lions this past Sunday.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings officially ruled out WR Adam Thielen for Thursday night’s game vs. the Steelers and listed RB Dalvin Cook as questionable. Vikings officially ruled out WR Adam Thielen for Thursday night’s game vs. the Steelers and listed RB Dalvin Cook as questionable.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Counsins will still have second-year Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson at his disposal, but if coverage shades his way, he will look to slot receiver K.J. Osborn to help ease the burden in the passing game.

Tight end Tyler Conklin could also play a vital role tonight in the seams against a Steelers team that has experienced less than stellar play at middle linebacker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter tonight's game coming off of their own last-second victory over division rivals and previously AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens. Poor play from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued as the Steelers defense was able to contain the former NFL MVP.

The Steelers will be without Joe Haden, Robert Spillane, Isaiah Buggs and B.J. Finney for tonight's game. Lately, it seems as long as T.J. Watt is in the lineup, the Steelers have a chance.

The frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award currently has a league-leading 16 sacks for the season, including three-and-a-half earned Sunday on Lamar Jackson.

Here is everything you need to know for the games today and where you can tune in to watch the Week 14 NFL action.

NFL Week 14 TV Schedule - Thursday, December 9, 2021

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: Fox 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Vikings are currently 5-7 but are still in the hunt for a spot in the NFC playoffs. After a critical win against the Ravens this past Sunday, the Steelers are 6-5-1 and in position to make a strong push for one of the final AFC playoff spots.

NFL Week 14 Live Streaming Options for Thursday games

NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live & on-demand as well with a paid subscription

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial includes access to games and NFL Network programs such as NFL Total Access and Good Morning Football

Amazon Prime Video: Free Trial Period Available (free for Prime Video members)

