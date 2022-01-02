NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 17 - January 2, 2022

Week 17 of the NFL season features a highly competitive slate of games. Traditionally, this week would mark the final week of the NFL season.
But with the NFL adding an extra week to the schedule, this is the second to last week.
One of the most notable games in Week 17 is the Arizona Cardinals against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals and Cowboys are going in two separate directions, so it'll be interesting to see if those trends continue or not.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are another must-see game in Week 17. Joe Burrow is the hottest quarterback in football, coming off his historic 500-yard passing game last week.
Week 17 will be a true test to see if the Bengals are legitimate contenders or not.
Week 17 concludes with a primetime game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.
As the season nears its end, Week 17 is stacked with competitive games that will play a role in deciding playoff seeding.
NFL Week 17 TV Schedule - Sunday, January 2, 2021
Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: North Englewood, Maryland
Game: New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenessee
Game: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m EST
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Game: Houston Texans vs. San Fransisco 49ers
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. EST
Where: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Game: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Game: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
