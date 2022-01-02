NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 17 - January 2, 2022

Week 17 of the NFL season features a highly competitive slate of games. Traditionally, this week would mark the final week of the NFL season.

But with the NFL adding an extra week to the schedule, this is the second to last week.

15 games on deck.

One of the most notable games in Week 17 is the Arizona Cardinals against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals and Cowboys are going in two separate directions, so it'll be interesting to see if those trends continue or not.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are another must-see game in Week 17. Joe Burrow is the hottest quarterback in football, coming off his historic 500-yard passing game last week.

Week 17 will be a true test to see if the Bengals are legitimate contenders or not.

Week 17 concludes with a primetime game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

As the season nears its end, Week 17 is stacked with competitive games that will play a role in deciding playoff seeding.

NFL Week 17 TV Schedule - Sunday, January 2, 2021

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: North Englewood, Maryland

Game: New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenessee

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Game: Houston Texans vs. San Fransisco 49ers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. EST

Where: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

