×
Create
Notifications

Bears vs Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Preview

The Chicago Bears are 3-3 and tied with the Minnesota Vikings for second place in the NFC North. Considering they entered the season with Andy Dalton and a rookie quarterback, they've beaten expectations so far. They lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and their next game will not be any easier. Will the Bears upset Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played down to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game. Ten days later, Tom Brady is back to take on another young quarterback in Justin Fields. Will Brady teach the kid a few tricks en route to a comfortable victory, or will the Bears hang around?

Here's a look at how both teams are shaping up going into the game.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Chicago Bears

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Jimmy GrahamTEIllness - Covid-19Out
Bilal NicholsDEKneeQuestionable
Tarik CohenRBKnee - ACLOut
Akiem HicksDEGroinQuestionable
Khalil MackOLBFootQuestionable
Allen RobinsonWRAnkleQuestionable
Robert QuinnOLBIllness - Covid-19Out
Damien WilliamsRBIllness - Covid-19Out

According to CBS Sports, the Chicago Bears have some important players on their injury report. Bilal Nichols, Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack and Tarik Cohen all have injuries. The team also has a mini-Covid-19 outbreak affecting Quinn, Williams, and Jimmy Graham. Overall, the Bears are not decimated by injuries, but they could have it easier.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Richard ShermanCBHamstringOut
Rob GronkowskiTERibsOut
Antonio BrownWRAnkleOut
Lavonte DavidILBAnkleOut
Jason Pierre-PaulOLBShoulderQuestionable
OJ HowardTEAnkleQuestionable

Richard Sherman, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Lavonte David are all out for the game on Sunday. Interestingly, all four players that are out are over the age of 30. One cannot hope but wonder if age has caught up to them this season. Other than those four, the team is relatively healthy and is not missing any key pieces.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians ruled out several starters: TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), WR Antonio Brown (ankle), LB Lavonte David (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring).

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Justin Fields | RB - Khalil Herbert | WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mistipher, James Daniels, Elijah Wilkinson

Leonard Fournette says the Bucs have been “Last Chance U” for veterans like him and Antonio Brown and now Richard Sherman. That second chance is much appreciated:
“This organization is different.”

DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson | TE - OJ Howard, Cameron Brate | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

Also Read

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, KJ Britt | CB - Jamel Dean, Pierre Desir, Ross Cockrell | S - Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी