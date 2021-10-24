Bears vs Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

The Chicago Bears are 3-3 and tied with the Minnesota Vikings for second place in the NFC North. Considering they entered the season with Andy Dalton and a rookie quarterback, they've beaten expectations so far. They lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and their next game will not be any easier. Will the Bears upset Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played down to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game. Ten days later, Tom Brady is back to take on another young quarterback in Justin Fields. Will Brady teach the kid a few tricks en route to a comfortable victory, or will the Bears hang around?

Here's a look at how both teams are shaping up going into the game.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Chicago Bears

Player Position Injury Game Status Jimmy Graham TE Illness - Covid-19 Out Bilal Nichols DE Knee Questionable Tarik Cohen RB Knee - ACL Out

Akiem Hicks DE Groin Questionable Khalil Mack OLB Foot Questionable Allen Robinson WR Ankle Questionable Robert Quinn OLB Illness - Covid-19 Out Damien Williams RB Illness - Covid-19 Out

According to CBS Sports, the Chicago Bears have some important players on their injury report. Bilal Nichols, Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack and Tarik Cohen all have injuries. The team also has a mini-Covid-19 outbreak affecting Quinn, Williams, and Jimmy Graham. Overall, the Bears are not decimated by injuries, but they could have it easier.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Position Injury Game Status Richard Sherman CB Hamstring Out Rob Gronkowski TE Ribs Out Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out Lavonte David ILB Ankle Out Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Questionable OJ Howard TE Ankle Questionable

Richard Sherman, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Lavonte David are all out for the game on Sunday. Interestingly, all four players that are out are over the age of 30. One cannot hope but wonder if age has caught up to them this season. Other than those four, the team is relatively healthy and is not missing any key pieces.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Justin Fields | RB - Khalil Herbert | WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mistipher, James Daniels, Elijah Wilkinson

DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson | TE - OJ Howard, Cameron Brate | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, KJ Britt | CB - Jamel Dean, Pierre Desir, Ross Cockrell | S - Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

