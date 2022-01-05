NFL insider provides a huge update on Derrick Henry's return from injury

Derrick Henry's return to the Tennessee Titans is imminent. With just one week left until the playoffs, we're closer than ever to the league's leading rusher from last season returning.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Wednesday. Rapoport went into detail on how soon Henry will return to practice.

He also explained the Titans' tentative plan to work Henry back into the mix.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: The #Titans expect RB Derrick Henry back at practice, while the #49ers are in wait-and-see mode with Jimmy Garoppolo about whether he practices today. From @GMFB: The #Titans expect RB Derrick Henry back at practice, while the #49ers are in wait-and-see mode with Jimmy Garoppolo about whether he practices today. https://t.co/9Kkt74tLIk

Derrick Henry's return is imminent, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport

Rapoport reported that Henry is still on injured reserve for the time being. But depending on how well he practices this week, the Titans could decide to activate him for Sunday.

Rapoport said,

"The likelihood is they'll get Derrick Henry back at practice today. What they're expected to do is open the practice window for him. He's going to remain on injured reserve. But they will designate him to return, which means he will practice today. Now as far as the game on Sunday, it is theoretically possible he could play. He could get a few carries. We'll see how practice goes, how confident they are in him. But maybe more importantly, whether or not he plays on Sunday, they do expect him back for the playoffs."

The news is massive for the Titans, who are looking to ensure they're the AFC's top seed. They face the Houston Texans in Week 18, who have been competitive in the last month with Davis Mills.

While Henry's presence isn't needed to win that game, it would likely help. The Titans have been winning without their superstar running back for half the season.

The likelier option is for the Titans to attempt to win Sunday with D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard carrying the load.

Whether they win the top seed or not, resting Henry would allow him another week or two to heal from his injured foot.

Henry's return will provide an electrifying spark to the Titans' offense. Henry was by far the league's leading rusher before going down in Week 8.

Connor. @ConbonNFL Derrick Henry is still 6th in rushing yards..



He’s missed the past 8 games. Derrick Henry is still 6th in rushing yards.. He’s missed the past 8 games.

The Titans' offense has been inconsistent since losing Henry. But in recent weeks, the emergence of A.J. Brown has given them new life.

Mike Vrabel's defense has stepped up big in Henry's absence, and the Titans have gone 5-3 since Henry's injury.

The return for King Henry couldn't have come at a better time. The AFC playoffs are going to be as competitive as ever.

The Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Cincinnati Bengals are all threats.

Also Read Article Continues below

But a healthy Derrick Henry makes the Titans capable of beating anyone in the AFC. Nobody will want to draw them in the playoffs.

Edited by LeRon Haire