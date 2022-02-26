"We need to draft a new President" - Fans bombard NFL insider's tweet with controversial takes on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Even the NFL world cannot escape what is currently going on in Ukraine. In a completely unrelated post by insider Ian Rapoport about the scouting combine, a discussion about the events taking place in the neighboring country of Russia broke out.

The first tweet was a joke and a venting of frustration over President Biden's actions (or inaction) surrounding the events in the country.

However, it created an avalanche of responses. Be warned, the following tweets are explicit, vulgar, and intended for mature audiences.

Terry The Great @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet Before anything America needs to Draft a new president. Before anything gets any worse. @RapSheet Before anything America needs to Draft a new president. Before anything gets any worse.

This was the tweet that started it all. What began as a joke created a serious and vulgar discussion.

This fan is clearly lamenting Biden and Donald Trump's presidencies, but it's unclear how much farther back he is reaching with this statement.

Ray Wes @RayWes22 @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet I agree. Bring back Trump. At least he can continue to suck off Putin and make him relax again @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet I agree. Bring back Trump. At least he can continue to suck off Putin and make him relax again

This was the first of several instances of fans calling out Trump's amicable nature with Vladimir Putin but also asking for him to get back into office.

Travis Jensen @TravisJ88265592 @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet Contrary to what you think and what really happening. Putin’s had this plan for over a decade Dude. You should understand if we get involved that means we are back at war and we lose precious lives. Fighting another war we have no business fighting in. Don’t be dumb! @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet Contrary to what you think and what really happening. Putin’s had this plan for over a decade Dude. You should understand if we get involved that means we are back at war and we lose precious lives. Fighting another war we have no business fighting in. Don’t be dumb!

This fan is anti-war, arguing for the United States to return to its isolationist roots, despite what may be happening "over there."

He's saying Biden should have nipped the invasion of Ukraine in the bud and talked Putin out of the invasion months ago. In this fan's opinion, Trump would have gotten it done.

Ray Wes @RayWes22 @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet Those are his words not mine! Here’s a video from yesterday of him saying the same thing! @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet Those are his words not mine! Here’s a video from yesterday of him saying the same thing! https://t.co/I13mWxB1QY

He truly dove into the deep end of the conversation, posting a video of the former president at what appears to be a MAGA dinner.

Ray Wes @RayWes22 @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet It’s true bro look at his words. If this ain’t the words of s man that gives amazing head I don’t what is… @TerryTheGreat17 @RapSheet It’s true bro look at his words. If this ain’t the words of s man that gives amazing head I don’t what is… https://t.co/HgN3qcPqlc

The fan continued, posting an unsourced quote and using it as an indication that Trump would be able to talk down Putin much better than Biden.

Jimmy Harris @JimmyHarris_ @ZacStevensDNVR I agree with Zac. Unfortunately we have the wrong man leading our country. @ZacStevensDNVR I agree with Zac. Unfortunately we have the wrong man leading our country.

The comments are not limited to just Ian Rappoport. The next few tweets came as a response to another post by an NFL reporter.

In this one, the fan agrees with a commenter on Ian Rapoport's post.

JC @gman6199 @JimmyHarris_ @ZacStevensDNVR Biden is doing everything he can do to avoid war, which is not a bad idea. An armed conflict between NATO & Russia will go beyond the Ukraine and probably devastate much of Europe. You just may get your wish of playing “hard ball” if/when the US starts REFORGER. @JimmyHarris_ @ZacStevensDNVR Biden is doing everything he can do to avoid war, which is not a bad idea. An armed conflict between NATO & Russia will go beyond the Ukraine and probably devastate much of Europe. You just may get your wish of playing “hard ball” if/when the US starts REFORGER.

This fan is clear in defending the toughness of the moment for President Biden, in contrast to the previous comment.

This fan wasn't having it and decided to push back.

No escape for NFL fans

Some events are so big that there is nowhere to hide. Even in scouting combine posts, people are talking about the state of Ukraine and its effect on the international community.

Some are saying this is a precursor to a massive global conflict. Others say this is an isolated incident that will die down once Russia gets their way.

Others say this is the same as Germany invading Poland in 1939, just two years before the United States was pulled into World War II. A small subset of people compared this more to Russia's decision to invade Afghanistan in the late 1970s.

Of course, one led to a massive conflict that killed millions. The other set up a destructive conflict, but one much smaller than World War II.

What will this invasion mean for the world? One thing is certain. The conflict will be a source of conversation on the same scale as Covid-19.

