"We need to draft a new President" - Fans bombard NFL insider's tweet with controversial takes on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Even the NFL world cannot escape what is currently going on in Ukraine. In a completely unrelated post by insider Ian Rapoport about the scouting combine, a discussion about the events taking place in the neighboring country of Russia broke out.
The first tweet was a joke and a venting of frustration over President Biden's actions (or inaction) surrounding the events in the country.
However, it created an avalanche of responses. Be warned, the following tweets are explicit, vulgar, and intended for mature audiences.
This was the tweet that started it all. What began as a joke created a serious and vulgar discussion.
This fan is clearly lamenting Biden and Donald Trump's presidencies, but it's unclear how much farther back he is reaching with this statement.
This was the first of several instances of fans calling out Trump's amicable nature with Vladimir Putin but also asking for him to get back into office.
This fan is anti-war, arguing for the United States to return to its isolationist roots, despite what may be happening "over there."
He's saying Biden should have nipped the invasion of Ukraine in the bud and talked Putin out of the invasion months ago. In this fan's opinion, Trump would have gotten it done.
He truly dove into the deep end of the conversation, posting a video of the former president at what appears to be a MAGA dinner.
The fan continued, posting an unsourced quote and using it as an indication that Trump would be able to talk down Putin much better than Biden.
The comments are not limited to just Ian Rappoport. The next few tweets came as a response to another post by an NFL reporter.
In this one, the fan agrees with a commenter on Ian Rapoport's post.
This fan is clear in defending the toughness of the moment for President Biden, in contrast to the previous comment.
This fan wasn't having it and decided to push back.
No escape for NFL fans
Some events are so big that there is nowhere to hide. Even in scouting combine posts, people are talking about the state of Ukraine and its effect on the international community.
Some are saying this is a precursor to a massive global conflict. Others say this is an isolated incident that will die down once Russia gets their way.
Others say this is the same as Germany invading Poland in 1939, just two years before the United States was pulled into World War II. A small subset of people compared this more to Russia's decision to invade Afghanistan in the late 1970s.
Of course, one led to a massive conflict that killed millions. The other set up a destructive conflict, but one much smaller than World War II.
What will this invasion mean for the world? One thing is certain. The conflict will be a source of conversation on the same scale as Covid-19.