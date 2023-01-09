NFL Mock Draft 2023- January 9 | 2023 NFL Draft

As the NFL regular season ended and the dust settled, a last-minute change at the top changed everything. The Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, which gift-wrapped the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
How will this impact the 1st round? Let's dive in.
Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets Instantly
FIRST ROUND NFL Mock Draft:
1) Chicago Bears - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide:
Some NFL Draft fans will be surprised to see the projection, but there's a possibility that the Chicago Bears could pull the switch at the QB position this off-season.
2) Houston Texans - CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes:
After the Davis Mills era, the Texans could pull the trigger at QB.
3) Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., DE/OLB, Alabama Crimson Tide:
The Arizona Cardinals will stand pat and draft the top player in the 2023 NFL Draft.
4) Indianapolis Colts - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Wildcats:
The Colts desperately need to find an answer at the QB position for the long term.
5) Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Bulldogs:
Some will argue that Jalen Carter is the top talent in the draft. There's not much to argue otherwiser.
6) Detroit Lions - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson Tigers:
The Lions could go in any number of directions here, but stay put and draft the top IDL available.
7) Las Vegas Raiders - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson Tigers:
If the Raiders find their answer at QB before the draft, they will look at the trenches early and often.
8) Atlanta Falcons - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Red Raiders:
Tyree Wilson will open eyes around the NFL during the workout portion of the off-season.
9) Carolina Panthers - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Gators:
The Carolina Panthers have swung and missed too many times. They have to figure it out at the QB position.
10) Philadelphia Eagles - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Longhorns:
Don't be too dismissive, Philadelphia fans. The Birds have been connected to Christian McCaffrey on multiple occasions. The front office sees the value in a multi-purpose back.
11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Wildcats
12) Houston Texans - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU Horned Frogs
13) New York Jets - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Buckeyes
14) New England Patriots - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
15) Green Bay Packers - Jordan Addison, WR, USC Trojans
16) Washington Commanders - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia Bulldogs
17) Pittsburgh Steelers - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia Bulldogs
18) Detroit Lions - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Ducks
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes
20) Seattle Seahawks - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State Nittany Lions
21) Jacksonville Jaguars - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina Gamecocks
22) Miami Dolphins - (FORFEITED)
23) New York Giants - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU Tigers
24) Baltimore Ravens - Rayshee Rice, WR, SMU Musangs
25) Los Angeles Chargers - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor Bears
26) Dallas Cowboys - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Volunteers
27) Cincinnati Bengals - Darnell Washingon, TE, Georgia Bulldogs
28) Minnesota Vikings - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini
29) Denver Broncos - BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU Tigers
30) Buffalo Bills - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Crimson Tide
31) Kansas City Chiefs - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah Utes
32) Philadelphia Eagles - Brian Branch, S, Alabama Crimson Tide
Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets Instantly
EXCLUSIVE: Risk-free first bet up to $1000