NFL Mock Draft 2023- January 9 | 2023 NFL Draft

As the NFL regular season ended and the dust settled, a last-minute change at the top changed everything. The Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, which gift-wrapped the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.

How will this impact the 1st round? Let's dive in.

FIRST ROUND NFL Mock Draft:

1) Chicago Bears - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide:

Some NFL Draft fans will be surprised to see the projection, but there's a possibility that the Chicago Bears could pull the switch at the QB position this off-season.

2) Houston Texans - CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes:

After the Davis Mills era, the Texans could pull the trigger at QB.

3) Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., DE/OLB, Alabama Crimson Tide:

The Arizona Cardinals will stand pat and draft the top player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

4) Indianapolis Colts - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Wildcats:

The Colts desperately need to find an answer at the QB position for the long term.

5) Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Bulldogs:

Some will argue that Jalen Carter is the top talent in the draft. There's not much to argue otherwiser.

6) Detroit Lions - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson Tigers:

The Lions could go in any number of directions here, but stay put and draft the top IDL available.

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson Tigers:

If the Raiders find their answer at QB before the draft, they will look at the trenches early and often.

8) Atlanta Falcons - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Red Raiders:

Tyree Wilson will open eyes around the NFL during the workout portion of the off-season.

9) Carolina Panthers - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Gators:

The Carolina Panthers have swung and missed too many times. They have to figure it out at the QB position.

10) Philadelphia Eagles - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Longhorns:

Don't be too dismissive, Philadelphia fans. The Birds have been connected to Christian McCaffrey on multiple occasions. The front office sees the value in a multi-purpose back.

11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Wildcats

12) Houston Texans - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

13) New York Jets - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Buckeyes

14) New England Patriots - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

15) Green Bay Packers - Jordan Addison, WR, USC Trojans

16) Washington Commanders - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia Bulldogs

17) Pittsburgh Steelers - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia Bulldogs

18) Detroit Lions - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Ducks

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

20) Seattle Seahawks - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State Nittany Lions

21) Jacksonville Jaguars - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina Gamecocks

22) Miami Dolphins - (FORFEITED)

23) New York Giants - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU Tigers

24) Baltimore Ravens - Rayshee Rice, WR, SMU Musangs

25) Los Angeles Chargers - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor Bears

26) Dallas Cowboys - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

27) Cincinnati Bengals - Darnell Washingon, TE, Georgia Bulldogs

28) Minnesota Vikings - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Fighting Illini

29) Denver Broncos - BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU Tigers

30) Buffalo Bills - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Crimson Tide

31) Kansas City Chiefs - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah Utes

32) Philadelphia Eagles - Brian Branch, S, Alabama Crimson Tide

Poll : 0 votes