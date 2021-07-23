NFL odds 2021: What to expect from Tom Brady, Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Could there be a Super LV 2.0 this season? Some oddsmakers in Las Vegas may be willing to bet on it. Before the start of each season, odds are released for each team and whether or not they will make a run for the Lombardi Trophy.

This year's Super Bowl featured two of the most talked-about favorites, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. The Bucs ultimately vanquished the Chiefs 31-9 on their home turf. Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady have another Super Bowl run in them with such a quick turnaround? Here's what the odds have to say.

What are the odds that the Bucs win Super Bowl LVI?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650) and the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds of winning the Super Bowl this season. The Chiefs (+500) have slightly better odds than the Bucs, which could indicate a run for both teams.

Before the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady last offseason, their odds of winning the Super Bowl were (+4000). Not only are the odds in their favor now, but they also have a Lombardi Trophy to show for it.

It's also worth noting that the Seattle Seahawks have the biggest odds against them making a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Odds to win the Super Bowl

(From @WilliamHillUS)



Chiefs +500

Buccaneers +650

Bills +1200

Rams +1400

49ers +1400

Ravens +1400

Browns +1600

Packers +1600

Colts +2200

Seahawks +2500 pic.twitter.com/qGCpRb50XD — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 22, 2021

After the Buccaneers sailed down the Hillsborough River in the Super Bowl victory parade, head coach Bruce Arians said they weren't going to "run it back." The Bucs HC said they would rather "Go for two."

The Buccaneers have been able to keep their main structure in place, which includes returning all of their defensive starters from the Super Bowl side. That's a tall order after going all the way.

With Brady still under center and with some of the best wide receivers in the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be able to run it back. They also have the best odds at winning the NFC again.

The odds are also in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers racking up at least 11 wins in the 2021 season. With a one-game addition to the regular season schedule, that could be a breezier task.

While there's no telling how long Tom Brady will continue to play the game, he recently claimed that it won't be much longer before he decides to hang up his cleats. Could the 2021 NFL season be his farewell tour?

