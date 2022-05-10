NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Kenny Pickett Leads the Way

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is over, this year's rookie class will battle it out to see who makes the biggest impact on their team. The draft was dominated by a new generation of pash rushers, cover cornerbacks and hulking offensive tackles. Eventually, NFL teams would go on a wide receiver run that saw six receivers drafted in the first round.

Surprisingly, a wide receiver is not the current favorite to win NFL offensive rookie of the year. That honor goes to the lone quarterback drafted in the first round, Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress Kenny Pickett is going to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year and lead the Steelers to the playoffs Kenny Pickett is going to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year and lead the Steelers to the playoffs

Here is what the current odds look like via Vegas Insider:

Kenny Pickett +600

Drake London +650

Garrett Wilson +750

Treylon Burks +800

Breece Hall +800

Jameson Williams +1000

Kenneth Walker III +1000

Chris Olave +1000

Christian Watson +1000

Malik Willis +1200

Skyy Moore +1200

Desmond Ridder +1600

Jahan Dotson +1600

James Cook +1600

Trey McBride +2200

Matt Corral +2500

Isaiah Spiller +3300

Sam Howell +4000

Kyren Williams +4000

Carson Strong +4000

Dameon Pierce +4000

George Pickens +4000

John Metchie III +4000

Alec Pierce +5000

Justyn Ross +5000

Jalen Tolbert +5000

Wan'Dale Robinson +6600

Rachaad White +6600

Tyquan Thornton +8000

Zamir White +8000

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Best Bets

Two things are going to factor in the winner of this award: narrative and opportunity; and Kenny Pickett has both. Fans and voters love a good story, so if Pickett is able to step in right away and lead the Steelers to the playoffs, he's a good bet to win the award. In fact, he doesn't even need to have an outstanding statistical season. A playoff push in the hyper-competitive AFC could be all that he needs.

Drake London and the other receivers might cancel themselves out of award contention. The new Atlanta Falcons receiver will get plenty of targets, but the Falcons are expected to have a tough season and depending on Marcus Mariota to effectively get him the ball is questionable.

In fact, that is the problem with all first-round receivers, as they are either playing with potential backups or young players hoping to make a leap. This is why Skyy Moore and Christian Watson make interesting bets. Both second-rounders are playing alongside two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and are technically replacing franchise stallwarts Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams. The opportunity is there for them to catch a significant amount of catches on very good teams, a story voters love (check last year's winner, Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals).

Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL #Chiefs WR Skyy Moore mentioned how detailed the playbook is in Kansas City as something that is a bit new or "amplified" compared to college. Routes, splits, what leverage the cornerback is in -- things like that are specified play-to-play. #Chiefs WR Skyy Moore mentioned how detailed the playbook is in Kansas City as something that is a bit new or "amplified" compared to college. Routes, splits, what leverage the cornerback is in -- things like that are specified play-to-play.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: What about the RB's?

Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III and James Cook were drafted in to make an immediate impact on their teams' offenses. Hall is expected to take some of the pressure off of Zach Wilson at the Jets. Walker III will be a key member of the run-first mentality of the Seahawks. Cook will be looking to add another dimesion to the Bills' running game that has been missing for the past few years.

The problem with all three of these running backs is that there is someone standing in their way. Hall will be battling Michael Carter Jr. for carries in New York and Cook will join Devin Singletary and Zach Moss in the crowded Buffalo backfield. Walker III has the biggest opportunity to take the job in Seattle as the often injured Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson stand in his way.

Looking for a darkhouse? I love Dameon Pierce in Houston, who is more talented than his competitors, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. Plus, both of those veterans have trouble staying on the field.

