NFL offseason rankings: Top 5 teams that made best moves for next season

Even as practices for 2023 get underway, NFL teams are assessing transactions that may change the hierarchy once play resumes in September.

It is no secret that the NFL is one of the most volatile sports leagues when it comes to players changing teams. One move can affect the entire team, even when it is a role player involved, as even the slightest addition or subtraction can severely affect a roster's construction and morale.

Over the past weeks since Super Bowl LVII ended, teams have been busy overhauling their rosters to improve their stock, but only a few of them can be considered winners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the five teams who made the best moves heading into 2023.

5 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders believe that Jimmy Garoppolo will be an upgrade over Derek Carr

While Derek Carr was the Raiders' stabilizing force under center, he was also known for being very inconsistent. One week he and the team would look like world-beaters, the next, they would be the laughingstock of the league.

As a result, general manager Dave Ziegler made a landmark move, replacing Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite his recent injury woes, the former 49er and his winning pedigree will help elevate the likes of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Austin Hooper, while rookies Tyree Wilson and Byron Young will bolster a defensive line that already has Pro Bowlers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

4 - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter is among the Eagles' additions to an already scary defense

For a team whose offense has mostly remained the same, the Eagles have only added to their already terrifying defense, and it is surely something to wonder about. Despite all his off-field issues, Jalen Carter is a brilliant addition to a defensive line that still has champions Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

Over to the middle of the defensive formation, Haason Reddick finally has help in the form of free agent signing Nicholas Morrow and rookie Nolan Smith. At the secondary, safeties Marcus Epps and CJ Gardner-Johnson may be gone, but cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry still have the backfield covered.

3 - New York Jets

A massive Green Bay reunion is occurring within the New York Jets

Like the Raiders, the New York Jets needed to upgrade at quarterback, and so far, they are liking the results.

Aaron Rodgers has been praised as a positive influence on Gang Green ever since his arrival, and he need not feel alone: his old passing targets Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are already there. He also has two-time Super Bowl winner Mecole Hardman and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

Defensively, rookie Will McDonald IV joins a burgeoning line led by recent Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams. The linebacking corps remains as sturdy as ever under Pro Bowler CJ Mosley, while cornerback Sauce Gardner, who immediately impressed as a rookie, leads the secondary.

2 - Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. is the most potent weapon in Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken's new Ravens offense

The 2022 season was a somewhat disappointing one for the Ravens, as they failed to go deep in the playoffs with Lamar Jackson sitting on the sidelines. But with him fully healthy again and armed with a record-breaking new contract, they have massively upgraded their passing game.

Jackson had already been regarded as one of the best rushing quarterbacks, but his aerial game was often found to be lacking. But with Super Bowl winners Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor finally onboard, the 2019 MVP now has a very credentialed receiveing corps that also has Pro Bowlers Devin Duvernay and Mark Andrews and promising first-round rookie Zay Flowers.

1 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have a bevy of tools for Bryce Young to work with

The Panthers are no longer in a quandary when it comes to their offensive situation. After spending years navigating through the post-Cam Newton era, they now have a potential franchise face in Bryce Young, and they look like the favorites to dominate the weak NFC South.

And he will have plenty of options. On the ground, there is Miles Sanders, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles. And on the air, he will have Pro Bowlers DJ Chark and Adam Thielen to throw to, as well as promising rookie Jonathan Mingo and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Poll : 0 votes