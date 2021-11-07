NFL players with most Instagram followers ft. Odell Beckham Jr, Tom Brady and more

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Some of the top players in the NFL are also superstars on Instagram.

NFL stars today are more than just athletes. They are celebrities and influencers.

These five NFL players have the largest current following on Instagram.

NFL players with most Instagram followers

#5 - QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 4.6 million IG followers

Patrick Mahomes is not only one of the biggest stars in the NFL, he is already one of the most popular on Instagram. While other NFL players took many years to grow their following, Mahomes did it in just a few.

His charisma matches his talent and that makes him a prime candidate for celebrity status. He has accumulated close to five million Instagram followers in his young career.

#4 - QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - 5.1 million IG followers

Russell Wilson's personality makes him an easy person to root for. He is an underdog story that overcame doubters throughout his entire path to becoming an elite NFL quarterback.

What he lacks in size he makes up for with heart and determination. He is a natural leader who spreads positivity and inspiration.

It's no surprise that he is so popular on Instagram.

