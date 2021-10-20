3 LBs the Browns can sign after injury to Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a massive slap to the face in multiple respects on Sunday. They lost in spectacular fashion to a team without their head coach. Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt were dealt lasting blows and their rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve.

With so many injuries for the team, the front office needs to roll up their sleeves and get to work. Luckily, in the linebacker department, there are plenty of options to help keep the Browns afloat until Owusu-Koramoah can make a return later this season. Here are three options for the team to target.

Best free agents for the Browns to sign to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

#1 - Todd Davis

Todd Davis may be newly retired, but an offer to land with a playoff team while skipping preseason workouts would be hard to pass up. The Browns could use him to keep the room afloat while Owusu-Koramoah works his way back. With such a solid option on the team, the Browns won't feel pressure to rush him back to the field, which could cause aggravation and long-term damage.

As recently as 2019, Todd Davis was playing quite well in the NFL. In 2019, he had 93 tackles and earned a PFF grade of 65.1. If he can show up in 2019 shape, the Browns would love to have him. At 29 years old, Davis is still young enough to perform at an NFL level without any regression due to age. In other words, Davis is still young enough to play at peak speed. He simply needs the right situation.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings placed LB Todd Davis on Reserve/COVID-19, CB Mike Hughes on Reserve/Injured and signed S Curtis Riley to Active Roster. Vikings placed LB Todd Davis on Reserve/COVID-19, CB Mike Hughes on Reserve/Injured and signed S Curtis Riley to Active Roster.

#2 - Mychal Kendricks

Insider trading indictments aside, Kendricks is a solid football player. However, at 31 years old, the linebacker's time in the NFL is limited. That said, the Browns would only need him this season. His last big body of work was in 2019, when he had 49 solo tackles and an interception while earning a 62.7 PFF grade. If the Browns could get this version of him, they would be much better off at the position.

#3 - Tahir Whitehead

The Browns would be scraping the bottom of the barrel if they had to go with Whitehead, but he would be a body who could show up and fill the role while Owusu-Koramoah heals. Unlike the other players, Whitehead had a sizable body of work last season. He had 36 solo tackles and an interception.

Of course, with a 31.9 PFF grade that season, Whitehead doesn't inspire the most confidence. However, the Browns don't have any other choices. He would likely have to fill in for Mack Wilson, who is listed as questionable, according to ESPN. After Wilson is healthy, Whitehead would be his backup and will likely be released after Owusu-Koramoah returns healthy.

