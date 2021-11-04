3 offensive weapons the Raiders can sign after releasing Henry Ruggs III

After a hot September, the Raiders stepped into a freezer in October with no signs of warming up. The Raiders have lost their head coach and have now also lost their top wide receiver.

Henry Ruggs III was involved in a DUI that resulted in a death. The Raiders have since released the wide receiver, who is now expected to spend time in jail.

With Ruggs now out the door, the Raiders need to make moves to help cover the loss. Of course, replacing the top wideout with a free agent in the middle of the season after the trade deadline is no easy feat.

However, the Raiders will have to make due with what's available. Here are three players the Raiders can sign to bolster their room after losing Ruggs.

3 options for the Raiders to replace Henry Ruggs III

#1 - DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson has played well in his limited opportunities this season. A speedy option who can still take the top off the defense, Jackson has only eight receptions this season but 221 yards and a touchdown.

He's averaging 27.6 yards per catch. Jackson had been with the Rams this season, but after getting limited targets on an offense with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, Jackson wanted out.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams now officially have waived WR DeSean Jackson. Rams now officially have waived WR DeSean Jackson.

The Rams obliged and Jackson is a newly minted free agent. The Raiders are in desperate need of a wide receiver with speed and Jackson is available.

The timing could not have been better for the two parties. At 34 years old, Jackson's future may be limited, but the Raiders are 5-2 and still control the AFC West.

It only makes sense for them to take a risk with Jackson before drafting a replacement in 2022.

#2 - John Brown

John Brown had an opportunity with the Raiders earlier this season, but the Raiders ultimately let him go. However, the circumstances are very different now.

The Raiders have a new head coach and a new level of desperation as they try to cling onto their hold on the AFC West. Two years ago, Brown had a 1000-yard season.

The hope would be that he can play at that level to close out 2021.

Of course, Brown has seen time with the Broncos and the Raiders, and both franchises have declined to keep him around. That said, the Raiders don't have many better options.

And with Henry Ruggs III now gone, the team is desperate for another body in the receiver's room. Brown could be that guy.

#3 - Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is still around and seems to still want to play in the NFL. Bryant had some runs last season with the Baltimore Ravens and caught two touchdowns on six receptions.

It wouldn't be like winning the lottery if the Raiders could sign him, but it would fill a missing void with an extra body whose experience could come through in a tight situation.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens

His last season before 2020 was in 2017. That year, Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The hope would be that the Raiders could get Bryant to play somewhat closer to what he was able to do in 2017. If he can do that, the Raiders may be able to tread water after losing Ruggs.

Edited by LeRon Haire