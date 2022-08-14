NFL preseason 2022 Week 1: 5 things we learned from opening round of fixtures

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason is officially under way and most teams have already completed one exhibition game. The preseason is an excellent opportunity for all teams to evaluate their rosters as they prepare for the upcoming regular season.

It's important not to overreact to any specific performances during the preseason, as they are just exhibition games. Each team is experimenting with different plays and formation packages, but it still provides plenty of information. You learn a lot about the teams, players, and how they look in certain situations. Here are five takeaways from the 2022 NFL preseason so far.

#1 - Malik Willis has superstar potential

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis had an incredible college football career with the Liberty Flames. In two years as a starting quarterback, he passed for 5,176 yards, rushed for 1,822 yards and recorded 74 total touchdowns. Despite his clear talent, he slipped to the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after becoming a projected first-round pick.

Willis was given the opportunity to start the Tennesse Titans' first preseason game and he made the most of his opportunity. He passed for 107 yards and also scored a rushing touchdown. His skillset has the potential to blossom into a real dual-threat superstar if he continues to develop his game.

#2 - Jordan Love still doesn't look like a future starting QB

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The plan was for him to become their next starting quarterback whenever the Aaron Rodgers era ends. He has been unimpressive so far in limited action, completing just 58 percent of his career passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Love got the opportunity to start the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this year, but failed to inspire confidence. He threw three interceptions in an ugly performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

#3 - Trey Lance looks ready to be a starting QB

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers moved all the way to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance. He spent his rookie season mostly serving as a back-up for Jimmy Garoppolo, but is projected to be the Week 1 starter for the upcoming season. This is despite Garoppolo still being on the roster.

Lance provides a significant upgrade in athleticism and playmaking for the 49ers, despite his significant lack of experience. He got the start in the 49ers first 2022 preseason game and looked ready for his opportunity. He threw a beautiful 76-yard touchdown pass. He is certainly a player to keep a close eye on this season as he has massive upside.

#4 - Deshaun Watson is rusty

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson last played during the 2020 NFL season, when he led the entire league in passing yards. He was then traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason after sitting a year out. He was rewarded with a $230 million fully-guaranteed contract, which is the most guaranteed money in NFL history.

While Watson is expected to come in and make the Browns Super Bowl contenders immediately, he looks extremely rusty. This is to be expected after so much time away from football. The Browns gained just seven total yards in eight plays with Watson in the game as he completed just one of five pass attempts. He appears to have a long way to go to get back into his superstar form, but that's what the preseason is for.

#5 - Zach Wilson proves injuries are still a real danger during the NFL preseason

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

While the NFL preseason provides players with an opportunity to formally prepare for the regular season, it also presents an injury risk. Football is an extremely physical game, so more football means a higher chance injury.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ "Bottom line is if you're a Jets fan, it could have been a whole lot worse."



Charles Davis on Jets QB Zach Wilson to miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury. "Bottom line is if you're a Jets fan, it could have been a whole lot worse." Charles Davis on Jets QB Zach Wilson to miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury. https://t.co/rSi8kI0jW2

Zach Wilson fell victim to an injury in the first quarter of the New York Jets' first preseason game of the year. He suffered a bone bruise in his knee as well as a torn meniscus, which will likely keep him out for around a month. This puts his Week 1 status in jeopardy ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

