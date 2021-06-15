Each season before training camp, Sports Illustrated releases its NFL preseason power rankings.

Although there isn't much to build this list upon, it is always interesting to see which teams make it into the top ten and how it all eventually plays out.

NFL Preseason Power Rankings: Top 10 teams

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers come in at the top spot in the preseason power rankings. This doesn't come as a surprise as the Bucs were able to retain all of their starters from last season, including quarterback Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LV

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. If not for an ailing offensive line, the team could have become the first to retain the Lombardi trophy in over 15 years. The Chiefs have a stellar roster and may even find themselves back at the top of the power rankings a few weeks into the 2021 season.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens coming in at third spot in the power rankings is surprising. The Ravens did have a great playoff run in 2020 before they were stopped in their tracks by the Buffalo Bills.

#4 - Buffalo Bills

Speaking of the Buffalo Bills, they could ascend to the top of the power rankings at any point during the 2021 season. Josh Allen is the franchise quarterback and has a solid offense that includes star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are in top five primarily due to the acquisition of quarterback Matt Stafford. A change of scene for Stafford and Sean McVay's offensive scheme should help the Rams get back to the playoffs.

#6 - New England Patriots

The most surprising inclusion in the top ten are the New England Patriots. The team has made a slew of significant offseason moves that seem to be driving them in the right direction.

#7 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a stellar season in 2020. They ended their long playoff drought and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round at Heinz Field. The Browns further improved their roster this offseason and are among the top contenders to win the AFC.

#8 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will either have the reigning NFL MVP or a first-year starter under center in 2021. If Aaron Rodgers returns, the Packers will remain contenders to win the NFC.

#9 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks now have competition in the NFC West, but with the return of the "12th Man," home-field advantage will once again become a factor for the team.

#10 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East in 2020, which is why they feature in the top 10 of the preseason power rankings. With veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback and the team's stellar young defense, the Redskins will be tough to beat in 2021.

2021 NFL Preseason Power Rankings https://t.co/zSt4MHHRB2 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) May 20, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers round out the top 15 of the preseason power rankings.

The Colts made the playoffs in 2020 but lost to the Bills. The Cowboys, Raiders and Dolphins were all on the cusp of making the playoffs in 2020 and the 49ers were so injury-plagued that they won just four games.

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers come in at #17 and #18, respectively, in the power rankings which is surprising. Both were playoff teams in 2020, and although the Steelers fell apart at the end of the season, they have made moves this offseason to improve the roster.

The New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are the bottom three teams in the power rankings.

The dates and times for the 2021 NFL preseason has been released 🏈 https://t.co/lHUq4jxHzP — KENS 5 (@KENS5) June 11, 2021

Edited by jay.loke710