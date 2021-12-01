NFL QB Rankings Week 13: Mac Jones impresses again while Lamar Jackson's stock tumbles

Even more important than cumulative statistics when ranking quarterbacks in the NFL is their efficiency. It's more important to make the most out of the given opportunities than it is to just compile numbers. Statistics can sometimes be empty, but not for the top quarterbacks in the NFL this year.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones continued his impressive campaign as he improves every week. He ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage and is getting closer to the top five in the overall quarterback rankings. Lamar Jackson has gone in the other direction as his numbers have dipped in recent weeks. He has thrown seven interceptions in his last three games.

People forget. Mac Jones is a rookie. Most games with 65%+ comp pct this seasonMac Jones 10Tom Brady 8Joe Burrow 8Kirk Cousins 8Kyler Murray 8Dak Prescott 8People forget. Mac Jones is a rookie. https://t.co/uivKwl0bci

Week 13 NFL QB Rankings

Here are the top five quarterbacks of the 2021 NFL season so far.

#5 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last week: #5

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is having the best season of his NFL career. He currently ranks in the top five in the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage. He has thrown 22 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. He has been in the top five in the quarterback rankings for almost the entire season and remains there for Week 13.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL A historic streak ended Thursday when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw an incompletion in overtime vs. Raiders. Prescott began his overtime career with a streak of 20 straight completions. He's now 20-of-21 for 220 yards, three TDs and a 149.9 passer rating after regulation. A historic streak ended Thursday when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw an incompletion in overtime vs. Raiders. Prescott began his overtime career with a streak of 20 straight completions. He's now 20-of-21 for 220 yards, three TDs and a 149.9 passer rating after regulation. https://t.co/mM76ZJXdDA

#4 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last week: #3

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has regressed in recent weeks but remains in the top five in the quarterback rankings this season. He still ranks in the top five in almost every quarterback statistic, including passing yards, touchdowns, yards per completion, passer rating and QBR.

