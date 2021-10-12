NFL Rumors: 3 players Browns should trade before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The Cleveland Browns may have started the season with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but have rebounded and played well despite injuries across the roster. The Browns defense needs a lot of work and parting with current players to help boost other positions on the roster seems like the best course of action as the trade deadline quickly approaches.

3 players the Cleveland Browns should trade

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR

Last season, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the season and the Browns were still able to make a run in the playoffs. Beckham didn't make his first start this season until Week 4. Even with fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the IR with a knee sprain, Beckham's production still isn't high.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the hopes they had for Beckham when they traded for him never came to fruition and his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield is just not there.

Even if the Browns trade Beckham before Landry returns, there are still plenty of options for Mayfield in the passing game with David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Rashard Higgins. The Browns could trade Beckham for a good return with defensive players and help bolster a weaker part of the roster.

#2 - D'Ernest Johnson, RB

D'Ernest Johnson entered the season as the third running back on the depth chart and has seen as much production as the Browns rookie running back Demetric Felton.

Johnson has played just eight snaps with the offense this season and sees the majority of his playing time with special teams. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as the RB1 and RB2, there isn't much need for four running backs on the roster, hence trading Johnson could prove to be a valuable return for the Browns.

Johnson is a hard-working player who could prove to be a valuable option for a team who is struggling in the running game.

Pro Football Network @PFN365 D’Ernest Johnson: “When your opportunity comes, you gotta make the best of it.” 💪 D’Ernest Johnson: “When your opportunity comes, you gotta make the best of it.” 💪 https://t.co/uIo5DdzBLj

#3 - Harrison Bryant, TE

The Browns should trade tight end Harrison Bryant simply because they aren't utilizing him in the offensive game plan. Bryant was targeted twice, with one catch for 17 yards in Week 1. In Week 2 against the Texans, Bryant saw an uptick in production, with four catches for 49 receiving yards, but since then has seen just one catch in the last three weeks.

The Browns won't get a significant return in exchange for Harrison Bryant, but at least draft picks to help with future additions and free up a roster spot for a bigger need.

