NFL Rumors: Bears looking to snag Patriots director of scouting for GM role

The Chicago Bears are blowing it up and may look to New England for help. After cutting ties with head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, the team is starting from scratch.

They've cast a wide net and with their latest move, the net has potentially grown a bit larger. According to Adam Schefter, Chicago has requested permission to interview Eliot Wolf, the Patriots' director of scouting, for their general manager position.

The Chicago Bears are unafraid to take pieces from winning organizations as their last head coach, Matt Nagy, came from Andy Reid's coaching tree. They are attempting the same logic in the general manager position.

While the team can only dream about getting Bill Belichick, there is the possibility for them to get someone who works closely with him.

Their hope would be that Wolf learned enough about building a team from Bill Belichick and that he could bring that philosophy to Chicago.

After being in meetings and talking to Belichick, the team from the Windy City is hoping that Wolf can provide a fundamental philosophy in drafting and signing players.

While the move would undoubtedly excite fans, the move would undoubtedly raise some questions. Considering the Patriots' famous struggles to give Tom Brady weapons on offense, would following Belichick's model lead to less offensive talent in Chicago?

If the team were to get Wolf, they would also need to get a suitable coach that could teach at a level that is years beyond what Matt Nagy provided.

As the Patriots have proven, Wolf's players can work in the right system. However, the Bears need to nail their next coaching hire to reach the next level.

The Chicago Bears have won the NFC North twice since 2010. In that 12-season period, the team has made the playoffs three times.

The last time the they made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons was in 2005-2006. The last time they made the playoffs three seasons in a row was in the late 1980s.

It has been a long time since Chicago has been a dominant force in their division and a consistently good football team.

The fans are crossing their fingers that their team will finally get it right as they have run out of patience.

With Aaron Rodgers possibly slated to leave the division after the season, it would be a great time for the team to get the right GM and head coach to plan for the not-too-distant future.

