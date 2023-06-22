NFL Rumors: Bills ‘privately’ exploring Stefon Diggs’ trade market 

Stefon Diggs is a franchise player who is a major part of what the Buffalo Bills' offense has been over the last couple of seasons. Yet, the superstar wide receiver could be on the move as Buffalo is taking a look at the All-Pro's trade market.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Bills are privately looking at what the market is for him. On a recent episode of "Broncos Country Tonight," Allbright made it clear that his source informed him that he could stay put unless the right deal come along:

“I talked to some people in Buffalo on the condition of anonymity and they said that, ‘Publicly, we’re not moving him. Privately, we would consider it under the right circumstances."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There have been multiple reports that the Buffalo Bills could trade Stefon Diggs following his absence from the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Head coach Sean McDermott stated that he was "very concerned" the 29-year-old wasn't in attendance.

However, the team later announced that his not being there on the first day was an excused absence. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Robert Griffin III claimed Diggs wasn't there due to an issue with quarterback Josh Allen.

The former Minnesota Vikings star signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills last April. He will earn $1.165 million in base salary, a $16 million signing bonus and a restructure bonus of $6.745 million this season.

Stefon Diggs stats prove his value to the Bills franchise

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs joined the Bills via trade ahead of the 2020 season after spending five seasons with the Vikings. The former Maryland Terrapins star led the NFL in both receptions (127) and yards (1,535) to go with eight touchdowns that season. It is the most yards in a single season for a Bills receiver in franchise history.

Last season, Stefon Diggs was in the top five in receptions (108), yards (1,429), and touchdowns (11). The 11 touchdowns are tied for the most in a season in team history.

. @ShakirBetta Stefon Diggs full career stats in 5 year career with Minnesota:

4623 receiving yards

365 receptions

30 touchdowns



Stefon Diggs full career (so far) in 3 year career with Buffalo:

4189 receiving yards

338 receptions

29 touchdowns



All I'm seeing is that Bills Diggs>Vikes Diggs Stefon Diggs full career stats in 5 year career with Minnesota:4623 receiving yards 365 receptions 30 touchdownsStefon Diggs full career (so far) in 3 year career with Buffalo:4189 receiving yards338 receptions 29 touchdownsAll I'm seeing is that Bills Diggs>Vikes Diggs

The three-time Pro Bowler already ranks in the top 10 in both yards and touchdowns and top five receptions for the Bills all-time. We'll see how much the talented wideout will add to his stats this season.

Poll : 0 votes