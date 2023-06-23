Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys in March, and the running back is yet to find a new team. The value of running back is constantly decreasing in the NFL, and that hasn't helped Elliott's case.

Elliott will be 28 years old when the upcoming season begins, and due to his gradual decline over the years, the market for him is very small. However, there is a possibility that he could be back with the Cowboys before the next season starts.

Senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and he talked about Elliott's future. He believes that the Cowboys could sign Elliott on a low value contract, and the deal could be done before training camp starts in July.

Here's what Rapoport said:

“I do think a return to the Cowboys would make sense. I think it's pretty clear… He's already gotten paid. I think based on what he put on the field last year, the money's going to be lower. So, then it's really his decision. It's like this, you want to go back to the Cowboys where he is loved, have a little bit of a different role, that's not easy for everyone."

"I mean, Tony Pollard is going to be whether it gets paid or not Pollard is going to be the guy. So, it's not going to be a lot of money, but it'll be back in Dallas… Think right before camp is probably the time.”

Dak Prescott does want Ezekiel Elliott back on the team, and if the Dallas Cowboys are able to get their former star at a discount, the deal could work out well for them.

Tony Pollard will certainly be the Cowboys' RB1 next season, but having a player like Elliott in the locker room will help him a lot.

Ezekiel Elliott's leadership will be vital for the Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott: Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliot was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and the former Ohio State star took the league by storm. He helped massively in the growth of Dak Prescott as a quarterback and eventually became a leader of the franchise.

The Cowboys could benefit greatly from having someone of his experience and maturity on the roster next year. It will be intriguing to see if the franchise does actually end up getting Ezekiel Elliott back on the team.

If the Cowboys can avoid repeating the same mistakes they made last year, they will be in a prime position to win the Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

