NFL Rumors: Titans “more aggressive’ in DeAndre Hopkins pursuit despite interest from Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins remains the biggest prize this offseason for a number of NFL teams but it looks to be a two-team race. The services for the three-time All-Pro wide receiver is reportedly down to two AFC teams.

Mike Reiss of ESPN, reports that the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have great interest, but the former have been more aggressive in getting Hopkins.

"The Tennessee Titans and Patriots have made offers, the Titans have been more aggressive to this point and Hopkins hasn’t been in a rush to sign. One reason for Hopkins to wait a bit longer is to leave open the possibility of another team entering the mix, potentially increasing his market."

The New England Patriots reportedly have the inside track to sign Hopkins, as the wideout has a connection to the team. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien served as head coach for the Houston Texans for six of Hopkins' seven seasons with the team.

From 2014 to 2019, Hopkins had five seasons of over 1,000 yards and three seasons of 10 or more touchdowns under O'Brien. For the Tennessee Titans, the offense could use a veteran receiver to help a young receiving core that includes Treylon Burks. Burks was their first-round pick in last year's draft.

Hopkins played with the Arizona Cardinals last season, getting 64 receptions for 717 yards, and three touchdowns in nine games.

How much could DeAndre Hopkins get this offseason?

DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals

The five-time Pro Bowler earned nearly $55 million in his three seasons with the Cardinals. As a free agent, DeAndre Hopkins could be making $23.2 million per season on a three-year deal per Spotrac. The former Clemson Tigers star is 31 years old and could be looking for a short-term deal.

Both teams don't have the current cap space to meet the reported market value. There's a chance that Hopkins could sign with either of them for less, given the right deal. We'll see if the wideout lands with New England, Tennessee, or another team this offseason.

