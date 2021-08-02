NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Eagles will pursue Aaron Rodgers in 2022

The biggest story of the offseason concluded last week with Aaron Rodgers arriving in Green Bay. However, the reigning MVP all but made it clear that this will be his last ride as a Green Bay Packer.

Naturally, teams are queuing up for a run at Aaron Rodgers next season. According to NBC Sports, NFL insider Peter King named the Eagles as one of the top teams most likely to make a run at Rodgers in 2022.

Here are three reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles could pursue the NFL MVP next year.

Aaron Rodgers as a Philadelphia Eagle?

#1 - Aaron Rodgers would be a massive upgrade over Jalen Hurts

Unless Jalen Hurts magically morphs into Patrick Mahomes this season, the Eagles will be tempted to ditch the project for the final product. Even at 38 years old and facing his last few seasons in the league, most teams would take Rodgers over their current quarterback any day of the week.

#Eagles first-round WR DeVonta Smith has a minor knee sprain and should be out just a couple weeks. No cause for concern. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2021

Even if Jalen Hurts plays well and shows potential in 2021, the NFL is a win-now league. Without Rodgers, the Eagles could be years away from entering a Super Bowl window. With Rodgers, the Eagles could be a Super Bowl contender in 2022. When given the option of winning later or winning now, most NFL teams choose to win now, especially with a recent MVP at the helm.

#2 - The Eagles will have a blossoming offense going into 2022

Jalen Hurts is a wild card. However, by the end of 2021, DeVonta Smith will be at the end of his rookie season. Jalen Reagor will likely have taken a step forward, beating his 2020 rookie numbers and establishing himself as a solid receiver. Travis Fulgham should still be around as a great third option. He earned about 500 yards in 2021.

The Eagles will, if all goes to plan, have a solid offensive roster. If they drop Aaron Rodgers into the mix, this roster will instantly become the best in the NFC East. Since the last few seasons have been rough, the Eagles will be more willing than ever to add Rodgers as a final piece.

#3 - Eagles falling behind in NFC East

This is a big year for the Philadelphia Eagles in their struggle for hegemony in the NFC East. The Cowboys may have one of the best offenses over the next several years with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team could have a top-three defense this season and are set to be a top-ten defense over the next several years with Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne.

The Eagles used to be a top-two team in the division, but they're falling behind.

If Jalen Hurts does not work out, they could be years away from being competitive in their division again. That is, unless they snag Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers would bring the Eagles on par with the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

The next several seasons could be used to keep the Eagles competitive while overhauling eroding parts of the roster, including finding a first-round talent at quarterback to learn from Aaron Rodgers.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha